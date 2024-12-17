Skip to agency navigation
    Children's Health Insurance Program

    Annual Reports

    CHIP makes every effort to have copies of its reports available. To view and download any of the documents below, please click on the title.

    Annual Reports to the General Assembly

    202020192018201720162015

    ​Aetna

    		2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    ​Capital Blue Cross

    		2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    ​First Priority Health (NEPA)

    		2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    ​Geisinger Health Plan

    		2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    ​Health Partners

    		2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    ​Highmark HMO

    		2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    ​Highmark PPO

    		2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    Independence Blue Cross

    		2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    ​UnitedHealthCare Community Plan

    		2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

    ​UPMC for Kids

    		2023

    2022

    2021

    2020

    2019

    2018

     

    Report to Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

    CHIP PA Performance Measure (PAPM) Rates

     

    For additional reports, please contact the CHIP office at RA-PW-CHIP_Admin@pa.gov