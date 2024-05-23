CHIP Advisory Council

Upcoming Meetings
Please check back for more upcoming meeting dates
Council structure
The council will consist of 16 voting members appointed by the secretary. The council must be geographically balanced statewide, and will include:
- Secretary of Health ex officio or a designee.
- Insurance Commissioner ex officio or a designee.
- Secretary of Human Services ex officio or a designee.
- A representative with experience in children’s health from a school of public health located in the commonwealth.
- A physician with experience in children’s health, appointed from a list of three qualified persons recommended by the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
- A representative of a children’s hospital or a hospital with a pediatric outpatient clinic appointed from a list of three persons submitted by the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania.
- A parent of a child who received primary health care coverage from the fund.
- A mid-level professional appointed from lists of names recommended by the statewide associations representing mid-level health professionals.
- A senator appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the senate.
- A senator appointed by the minority leader of the senate.
- A representative appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
- A representative appointed by the minority leader of the House of Representatives.
- A representative from a private nonprofit foundation.
- A representative of business who is not a contractor or provider of primary health care insurance.
- A representative of a nonprofit business who is a contractor or provider of primary health insurance.
- A representative of a for-profit business who is a contractor or provider of primary health insurance.
The secretary shall serve as a chairperson of the council. The members of the council will annually elect, by a majority vote of the members, a vice chairperson from among the members of the council.
The presence of nine members will constitute a quorum for the transacting of any business. An act by a majority of the members present at a meeting where there is a quorum will be deemed to be that of the council.
Records of Past Meetings
May 29, 2024
October 6, 2021
April 14, 2021
October 14, 2020
April 15, 2020
Oct. 2, 2019
April 17, 2019
Sept. 12, 2018
April 11, 2018