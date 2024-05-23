Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Children's Health Insurance Program

    CHIP Advisory Council

    The Children’s Health Advisory Council is established within the Department of Human Services. Council will meet at least twice per year, and may hold special meetings as deemed necessary.

    Upcoming Meetings

    Please check back for more upcoming meeting dates

    Webinars

    Email us for webinar information.

    Council structure

    The council will consist of 16 voting members appointed by the secretary. The council must be geographically balanced statewide, and will include:

    1. Secretary of Health ex officio or a designee.
    2. Insurance Commissioner ex officio or a designee.
    3. Secretary of Human Services ex officio or a designee.
    4. A representative with experience in children’s health from a school of public health located in the commonwealth.
    5. A physician with experience in children’s health, appointed from a list of three qualified persons recommended by the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
    6. A representative of a children’s hospital or a hospital with a pediatric outpatient clinic appointed from a list of three persons submitted by the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania.
    7. A parent of a child who received primary health care coverage from the fund.
    8. A mid-level professional appointed from lists of names recommended by the statewide associations representing mid-level health professionals.
    9. A senator appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the senate.
    10. A senator appointed by the minority leader of the senate.
    11. A representative appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
    12. A representative appointed by the minority leader of the House of Representatives.
    13. A representative from a private nonprofit foundation.
    14. A representative of business who is not a contractor or provider of primary health care insurance.
    15. A representative of a nonprofit business who is a contractor or provider of primary health insurance.
    16. A representative of a for-profit business who is a contractor or provider of primary health insurance.

    The secretary shall serve as a chairperson of the council. The members of the council will annually elect, by a majority vote of the members, a vice chairperson from among the members of the council.

    The presence of nine members will constitute a quorum for the transacting of any business. An act by a majority of the members present at a meeting where there is a quorum will be deemed to be that of the council.

    Records of Past Meetings

    May 29, 2024

    October 6, 2021

    April 14, 2021

    October 14, 2020

    April 15, 2020

    Oct. 2, 2019

    April 17, 2019

    Sept. 12, 2018

    April 11, 2018