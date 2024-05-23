CHIP Advisory Council

Council structure



The council will consist of 16 voting members appointed by the secretary. The council must be geographically balanced statewide, and will include:

Secretary of Health ex officio or a designee. Insurance Commissioner ex officio or a designee. Secretary of Human Services ex officio or a designee. A representative with experience in children’s health from a school of public health located in the commonwealth. A physician with experience in children’s health, appointed from a list of three qualified persons recommended by the Pennsylvania Medical Society. A representative of a children’s hospital or a hospital with a pediatric outpatient clinic appointed from a list of three persons submitted by the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania. A parent of a child who received primary health care coverage from the fund. A mid-level professional appointed from lists of names recommended by the statewide associations representing mid-level health professionals. A senator appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the senate. A senator appointed by the minority leader of the senate. A representative appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. A representative appointed by the minority leader of the House of Representatives. A representative from a private nonprofit foundation. A representative of business who is not a contractor or provider of primary health care insurance. A representative of a nonprofit business who is a contractor or provider of primary health insurance. A representative of a for-profit business who is a contractor or provider of primary health insurance.

The secretary shall serve as a chairperson of the council. The members of the council will annually elect, by a majority vote of the members, a vice chairperson from among the members of the council.

The presence of nine members will constitute a quorum for the transacting of any business. An act by a majority of the members present at a meeting where there is a quorum will be deemed to be that of the council.