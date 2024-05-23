SNAP Online Purchasing Program Pilot: Frequently Asked Questions

When can Pennsylvania residents participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) begin using their benefits online?



Thursday, June 4, 2020.

What retailers are participating in the SNAP Online Purchasing Program in Pennsylvania?

The pilot program currently includes five approved retailers in Pennsylvania: Aldi, Amazon, Fresh Grocer, ShopRite, and Walmart. These are the only retailers currently accepting online SNAP purchases as part of this pilot. Participating locations will be at the discretion of the retailer (except Amazon, who delivers nationwide).



A list of all participating retailers and locations can be found here:

Can I use online purchasing at any Shoprite, Fresh Grocer, or Walmart in Pennsylvania?

The retailers choose which locations participate in SNAP online purchasing (except for Amazon, who delivers nationwide). A list of all participating locations can be found at the links below:

Where can I find information on how SNAP online purchasing works with the different retailers?

You can find information at the links below:

What can I buy online with my SNAP benefits?

Only eligible food items normally covered by SNAP can be bought online with SNAP benefits via EBT card. Delivery fees, driver tips, and other associated charges and/or ineligible items may not be paid for with SNAP benefits online. Individuals will need to use another method of payment to cover non-allowable items and fees such as a debit or credit card.

Where can interested retailers find more information about how to become authorized to accept SNAP benefits online?

Only the United States Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service can authorize retailers to accept SNAP online purchases. The Department of Human Services does not choose which retailers participate in SNAP online purchasing.

Retailers that are interested in participating must contact FNS to review the requirements to be added to the program. Requirements include making changes to their website, contracting with a Third-Party Processor for encryption of EBT card Personal Identification Number (PIN), ensuring secure transaction processing, and certifying and successfully testing changes to their online shopping site. A full list of the requirements to participate in the OPP can be found at https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/retailer-requirements-provide-online-purchasing.

Where can I find more information about SNAP and EBT?