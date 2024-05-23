SNAP College Employability Programs

Program Eligibility

Programs meeting the following conditions might qualify as programs enabling SNAP eligibility if the program:



Primarily serves students from low-income households;

Is operated by a state or local government or an instrumentality thereof; and

Provides the equivalent of at least one allowable activity under SNAP E&T (7 CFR 273.7(e)(2)).



Participating Programs



The following programs are approved and students may be eligible for a student exemption if they enroll in school through or in compliance with one of the programs listed below:

