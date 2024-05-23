Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program

The RRP provides a full spectrum of foster care and semi-independent living arrangements for refugee minors under the Unaccompanied Refugee Minors (URM) program.
All unaccompanied refugee minors in the commonwealth are resettled and served in the Philadelphia region by Bethany Christian Services.
Becoming a Foster Care Parent, Tutor, or Mentor for Unaccompanied Refugee Minors
- Download: Information and Frequently Asked Questions — PDF
Refugee youths who have lost their families desperately needs caring, reliable adults in their lives. Through the PA Unaccompanied Refugee Minor (URM) Program, there are several ways you can be that person — as a foster parent, a tutor, or a mentor. Could one of these roles be right for you? Our contracted agency, Bethany Christian Services of the Greater Delaware Valley, is here to offer you advice, direction, and support each step of the way. We hope to convey to you what a rewarding and interesting experience involvement in PAs Unaccompanied Refugee Minor Program can be!
When you join the PA Unaccompanied Refugee Minor Program as a foster parent, you become part of an inspiring team promoting positive, planful development toward adulthood for refugee youths who entered the country on a permanent basis, but without parents. It is our privilege and responsibility to provide safe, stable, supportive foster care and Semi-Independent Living placements for these youths. All services are delivered all in the context of a structured, culturally sensitive, treatment environment. This is truly a lifesaving mission, and we need many more foster parents to carry it out.
Compassionate, proactive, individualized case management services are the hallmarks of the Bethany staff. Many young people classified as Unaccompanied Refugee Minors arrive in the US determined to make the most of every opportunity presented them. Together with your family's case manager, you will help to heal painful memories and channel the hopes, talents, and energies of these remarkable youths, creating a path to new-found happiness and truly bright futures.
Foster parents are central to our overall mission to provide quality services to these deserving young people. Youths typically enter they program between the ages of ages 13-17 and may elect to remain in care until age 21. Support for postsecondary education and Medical Assistance coverage may continue until age 26.
Being a tutor for the URM Program is about more that helping your student learn English and succeed academically. You will also help them adapt to the challenges of daily life in the United States. As a tutor, you share not only your language skills and cultural knowledge, but your support and encouragement as well.
Unaccompanied Refugee Youth come from all over the world with a range of academic backgrounds and English ability. Some have attended little formal schooling and others have attended schools with high academic standards. Regardless, most refugee students do not speak English when they arrive. Although English-as-a-Second Language (ESL) services are provided at school, the services are not extensive enough to ensure that every student is truly getting the support they need to thrive. Therefore, we lean upon tutors to help refugee student build the necessary language skills to progress academically alongside their peers and to open doors to further educational and vocational opportunities.
We are accepting teachers, college students and graduates to provide ESL and homework assistance. Tutors receive $22.00 per hour for a four hour plus a week time commitment.
URM youth will interact with many mentors during their time in the program. Mentors come from many places and fulfill many roles. They can be foster parents, teachers, coaches, tutors, neighbors, religious leaders, parents of friends, work colleagues, etc.
Formal mentors are folks who meet regularly with youth outside of their usual roles and are, therefore, required to meet with Bethany staff and obtain clearances. Examples include a former teacher who welcomes a youth into his/her home as a Semi-Independent Living placement, a religious leader who meets with and counsels a youth regularly outside of religious events, or a friend's parent who takes a youth to outings and trips with his/her friend. Most formal mentors have developed or are developing relationships that will or can be life-long.
So what is the next step if you are considering one of these roles?
Join the knowledgeable Community Liaison staff at Bethany for a no-commitment virtual information session to learn more about the youth served by the URM program and the different options you have in serving them! Register Today at Bethany.org/Philadelphia/Events
- Click on an upcoming session for Long Term Refugee Foster Care.
- Enter your information.
- You will receive a link for the virtual meeting!
Provider Contact Information
Bethany Christian Services
610 Old York Road, Suite 220
Jenkintown, PA 19046
Phone: 215-376-6200
Contact: Peter Gottemoller, Director for Foster Care Programs
For more information please contact the PA Refugee Resettlement Program by email at RA-PWREFUGEEPROGRAM@pa.gov or call (717) 787-8608.