Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program

When you join the PA Unaccompanied Refugee Minor Program as a foster parent, you become part of an inspiring team promoting positive, planful development toward adulthood for refugee youths who entered the country on a permanent basis, but without parents. It is our privilege and responsibility to provide safe, stable, supportive foster care and Semi-Independent Living placements for these youths. All services are delivered all in the context of a structured, culturally sensitive, treatment environment. This is truly a lifesaving mission, and we need many more foster parents to carry it out.

Compassionate, proactive, individualized case management services are the hallmarks of the Bethany staff. Many young people classified as Unaccompanied Refugee Minors arrive in the US determined to make the most of every opportunity presented them. Together with your family's case manager, you will help to heal painful memories and channel the hopes, talents, and energies of these remarkable youths, creating a path to new-found happiness and truly bright futures.

Foster parents are central to our overall mission to provide quality services to these deserving young people. Youths typically enter they program between the ages of ages 13-17 and may elect to remain in care until age 21. Support for postsecondary education and Medical Assistance coverage may continue until age 26.