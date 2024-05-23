Resources for Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees

Benefits



To apply for benefits in Pennsylvania, please fill out an application online through PA COMPASS, or in person at your local County Assistance Office. See the County Assistance Office contact information page for information on your county's nearest location.

DHS Provides free language services to people whose primary language is not English, such as:



Qualified interpreters



Information written in certain other languages

If you need these services, contact your local county assistance office.



Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees are eligible to apply for both mainstream and refugee benefits, including:

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)



Medical Assistance

Refugee Cash Assistance

Refugee Medical Assistance



For more information on Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolee benefits, see the Office of Refugee Resettlement Fact Sheet.

Refugee Service Providers

For a full list of current contracted refugee service providers, please see our PA Refugee Service Contractors Directory.

Ukrainian Humanitarian Parolees are eligible for refugee services. Contact you local refugee service provider to learn what services may be available in your area.

Uniting for Ukraine



For more information on Uniting for Ukraine, see the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Uniting for Ukraine information page (Yкраїнський переклад | Русский)

Uniting for Ukraine provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members who are outside the United States to come to the United States and stay temporarily in a two-year period of parole. Ukrainians participating in Uniting for Ukraine must have a supporter in the United States who agrees to provide them with financial support for the duration of their stay in the United States

The first step in the Uniting for Ukraine process is for the U.S.-based supporter to file a Form I-134, Declaration of Financial Support, with USCIS.

Health Screening

Please visit the Health Assessment Providers page for a list of current refugee health clinics

To assess the current health status of all newly-arriving refugees and to identify health problems, the Refugee Health Program operates through health care providers partners to provide initial health assessments to all newly-arriving refugees, including mental health screening.

Visit the PA Refugee Health Assessment page for more details