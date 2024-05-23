Good Job Happy Family Program

​​Refugees know how important it is for them to succeed in the workplace.

The Good Job Happy Family (GJHF) Program, offered through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services' (DHS) Refugee Resettlement Program and the Office of Income Maintenance (OIM), provides the support TANF-eligible refugee families need to thrive in the commonwealth for up to three years after arrival.

What the program offers



Protection — The GJHF offers effective healing from trauma and stress.



— The GJHF offers effective healing from trauma and stress. Innovative Ideas — TANF-eligible refugee families learn to develop a step-by-step plan to realize their aspirations.



— TANF-eligible refugee families learn to develop a step-by-step plan to realize their aspirations. Case Management — Teams of experienced, culturally competent case managers are available to help clients stay motivated and while navigating the road to financial security with their families.



GJHF Providers

Provider Address Events Bethany Christian Services of Allentown 1227 W Liberty St, Suite 200B Allentown PA 18102 No details available Church World Service — Lancaster 308 East King Street Lancaster, PA 17602 No details available JFCS Pittsburgh 5743 Bartlett Street Pittsburgh, PA 15217 No details available Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 Refugee Center 605 West Walnut Street Lancaster, PA 17603 No details available Multicultural Community Resource Center 554 East 10th Street Erie, PA 16503 No details available Nationalities Services Center 1216 Arch Street 4th Fl Philadelphia, PA 19107 No details available U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants — Erie Field Office 517 East 26th Street Erie, PA 16504 No details available

Questions?

If you have questions concerning GJHG, please contact Charlotte Fry at by email or by calling (717) 787-8608.

