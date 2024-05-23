Skip to agency navigation
    REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAM

    Good Job Happy Family Program

    ​​Refugees know how important it is for them to succeed in the workplace.

    The Good Job Happy Family (GJHF) Program, offered through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services' (DHS) Refugee Resettlement Program and the Office of Income Maintenance (OIM), provides the support TANF-eligible refugee families need to thrive in the commonwealth for up to three years after arrival.

    What the program offers

    • Protection — The GJHF offers effective healing from trauma and stress.
    • Innovative Ideas — TANF-eligible refugee families learn to develop a step-by-step plan to realize their aspirations.
    • Case Management — Teams of experienced, culturally competent case managers are available to help clients stay motivated and while navigating the road to financial security with their families.

    GJHF Providers

    ProviderAddressEvents
    Bethany Christian Services of Allentown1227 W Liberty St, Suite 200B Allentown PA 18102No details available
    Church World Service — Lancaster308 East King Street Lancaster, PA 17602No details available
    JFCS Pittsburgh5743 Bartlett Street Pittsburgh, PA 15217No details available
    Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13Refugee Center 605 West Walnut Street Lancaster, PA 17603No details available
    Multicultural Community Resource Center554 East 10th Street Erie, PA 16503No details available
    Nationalities Services Center1216 Arch Street 4th Fl Philadelphia, PA 19107No details available
    U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants — Erie Field Office517 East 26th Street Erie, PA 16504No details available

    Questions?

    If you have questions concerning GJHG, please contact Charlotte Fry at by email or by calling (717) 787-8608.

    Download Good Job Happy Family Flyer