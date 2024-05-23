Good Job Happy Family Program

Refugees know how important it is for them to succeed in the workplace.
The Good Job Happy Family (GJHF) Program, offered through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services' (DHS) Refugee Resettlement Program and the Office of Income Maintenance (OIM), provides the support TANF-eligible refugee families need to thrive in the commonwealth for up to three years after arrival.
What the program offers
- Protection — The GJHF offers effective healing from trauma and stress.
- Innovative Ideas — TANF-eligible refugee families learn to develop a step-by-step plan to realize their aspirations.
- Case Management — Teams of experienced, culturally competent case managers are available to help clients stay motivated and while navigating the road to financial security with their families.
GJHF Providers
|Provider
|Address
|Events
|Bethany Christian Services of Allentown
|1227 W Liberty St, Suite 200B Allentown PA 18102
|No details available
|Church World Service — Lancaster
|308 East King Street Lancaster, PA 17602
|No details available
|JFCS Pittsburgh
|5743 Bartlett Street Pittsburgh, PA 15217
|No details available
|Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13
|Refugee Center 605 West Walnut Street Lancaster, PA 17603
|No details available
|Multicultural Community Resource Center
|554 East 10th Street Erie, PA 16503
|No details available
|Nationalities Services Center
|1216 Arch Street 4th Fl Philadelphia, PA 19107
|No details available
|U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants — Erie Field Office
|517 East 26th Street Erie, PA 16504
|No details available
Questions?
If you have questions concerning GJHG, please contact Charlotte Fry at by email or by calling (717) 787-8608.