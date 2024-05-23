The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Office of Criminal Justice System Improvements and the Department of Human Services (DHS), Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) established the Mental Health and Justice Advisory Committee (MHJAC) in the summer of 2009. The establishment of this committee is the result of a Strategic Plan recommendation developed by the Mental Health Task Force of the Commission on Justice Initiatives with the assistance of the Council of State Governments (CSG).



This advisory committee provides guidance and structure to ensure that Pennsylvania's criminal justice/mental health activities are coordinated statewide and ensures that counties receive the guidance and support necessary to implement effective responses. In partnership with DHS/OMHSAS, the advisory committee includes representatives from state agencies, county leadership, the courts, district attorneys, public defenders, consumers and families as well as other criminal justice and mental health advocates and practitioners from across the Commonwealth.