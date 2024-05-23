Skip to agency navigation
    SFY 2021-2022 Community Mental Health Services Block Grant (CMHSBG)

    Through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, states received additional CMHSBG Funding to address the impacts of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) on the behavioral health system. The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) is excited to be able to pass on 100% of the CMHSBG PHE funds and additional CMHSBG funding to counties to further our partnership with County Mental Health Administrations to advance critical services and supports that will continue to be impacted by the PHE for years to come. County Mental Health Administrations may submit Letters of Interest for the following projects: Mobile Crisis Services, Additional Crisis Services, Student Assistance Programs, Telehealth Infrastructure, Assisted Outpatient Treatment, and Residential Services. More details on each of these opportunities are available in the documents below.

    Emergency Involuntary Commitment Services

    The Department of Human Services, Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) has issued bulletin OMHSAS-21-05, titled "Contracted Delegate Services" . The bulletin provides guidance to county Mental Health/Intellectual Disability programs regarding the delegate function for delivery of emergency involuntary commitment services. Effective July 1, 2021, OMHSAS will begin enforcement of the requirement that emergency involuntary commitment services delegate function be performed directly by the governmental entity. If a county feels this is not feasible, they are able to submit a request to waive § 4210.41(b). This process will follow the PA Code § 4300 waiver process. To submit a waiver request, send a detailed justification to the Deputy Secretary for the DHS Office of Administration through RA-ADCorrespondence@pa.gov. OMHSAS will review all requests and respond accordingly.