Through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, states received additional CMHSBG Funding to address the impacts of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) on the behavioral health system. The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) is excited to be able to pass on 100% of the CMHSBG PHE funds and additional CMHSBG funding to counties to further our partnership with County Mental Health Administrations to advance critical services and supports that will continue to be impacted by the PHE for years to come. County Mental Health Administrations may submit Letters of Interest for the following projects: Mobile Crisis Services, Additional Crisis Services, Student Assistance Programs, Telehealth Infrastructure, Assisted Outpatient Treatment, and Residential Services. More details on each of these opportunities are available in the documents below.