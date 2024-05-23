Psychiatric Rehabilitation



Psychiatric rehabilitation is a process of restoring community functioning and well-being for individuals with serious mental illness. Psychiatric rehabilitation is supported by over 35 years of research that point to both cost reduction and improvements in outcomes. Psychiatric rehabilitation promotes recovery, full community integration and improved quality of life for persons who have been diagnosed with a mental illness that seriously impairs functioning.

Psychiatric rehabilitation services (PRS) are collaborative, person-directed, individualized and are evidence-based in their approach. PRS focus on helping individuals develop skills and access resources needed to increase their capacity to be successful and satisfied in the living, working, learning, and social domains of their choice.

PAPRS

Pennsylvania Association of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services (PAPRS) is an association of more than 175 psychiatric rehabilitation providers and practitioners throughout the commonwealth which works in close collaboration with OMHSAS. PAPRS is affiliated nationally with PRA (Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association).

PAPRS was organized over 20 years ago to promote and support the philosophy, values and practices of Psychiatric Rehabilitation for people in recovery from mental illness and to exercise leadership and encourage the development of continually improving concepts and practices of Psychiatric Rehabilitation in Pennsylvania. It offers training opportunities and technical assistance in close collaboration with OMHSAS in the areas of Psychiatric Rehabilitation, Recovery and Service Transformation. Training is offered through an annual conference, institutes, workshops and regional trainings. In conjunction with PRA, PAPRS offers training and professional development of practitioners to attain the status of Certified Psychiatric Rehabilitation Practitioner (CPRP), nationally recognized as evidence of competence and proficiency in the field. Pennsylvania currently has more CPRPs than any other state.

PAPRS is dedicated to the promotion and improvement of a range of services and approaches that facilitate recovery and is very supportive of Peer Support, encouraging membership of Peer Support workers. The PAPRS Conference is held each spring in State College, PA.



More information about PAPRS can be found at www.PAPRS.org . You will find information for the Annual Conference, Training Opportunities and Resources. Contact PAPRS at any time regarding membership or member-services information at info@paprs.org or calling 717-655-7662.