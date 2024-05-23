ACT or ACT-like programs have been in existence in Pennsylvania since the mid-1990s.

However, no statewide standards existed for ACT until the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) issued the ACT bulletin in September 2008 stipulating the standards and procedures for developing, administering, and monitoring Assertive Community Treatment programs in the Commonwealth.

Currently, PA has 43 licensed ACT teams that serve about 3200 individuals. Consistent with the concept of urban and rural teams in the National ACT Standards, the OMHSAS ACT bulletin defines two sizes of ACT teams: