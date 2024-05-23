Proposed Waiver Amendments

The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) is pleased to announce that a 1915(b)(4) waiver and amendments to the Consolidated, Community Living, Person/Family Directed Support (P/FDS), and Adult Autism Waivers were submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on July 26, 2024.

The 1915(b)(4) waiver and amendments to the Consolidated and Community Living Waivers will allow ODP to implement performance-based contracting for residential services. Additional changes to the Consolidated, Community Living, P/FDS, and Adult Autism Waivers that are not related to performance-based contracting were also submitted to CMS. The waivers include modifications that were made as a result of public comments received from approximately 67 individuals and self-advocates, families, agencies, and organizations. CMS has 90 days to review the waivers and additional changes may occur based upon discussion with CMS during the approval process. It is anticipated that the waivers will be approved and effective January 1, 2025. ODP will inform all stakeholders when CMS has officially approved the waivers and will make the approved waivers available at that time.

Performance-Based Contracting Information