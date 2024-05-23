DHS and Pennie® have developed a communications toolkit to assist with outreach to Pennsylvanians leading up to their Medicaid or CHIP renewal and through the unwinding of continuous coverage period. Resources available will help you:

Understand what the end of the continuous coverage requirement means for Pennsylvanians covered through Medicaid/MA and CHIP;

Encourage Medicaid/MA and CHIP recipients to keep their contact information up-to-date and to sign up for text and email alerts so they receive updates on their renewal as quickly as possible;

Educate Medicaid/MA and CHIP recipients on how they can complete their renewal early online or via phone, via mail when their packet arrives, and how they can get help at a County Assistance Office; and,

Spread the word on coverage options available through Pennie® and CHIP so people who are no longer eligible for Medicaid can quickly connect to other affordable options and stay covered.

Our goal is to keep Pennsylvanians connected to life-sustaining health coverage no matter where it comes from. Partnership and support across government and service sectors will be integral to helping people stay covered. Please use these resources to spread the word and educate the people you work with and serve. Renewal dates will come at a different time for all cases, so please use these resources however and whenever you can over the next year.

These resources can be used at any time, but we encourage you to share the following pieces from the General Information section of the toolkit now to help people prepare:

Print — Medicaid & CHIP renewal flyers

Print — Renewals are coming

Social media — Renewals are coming

Newsletter — Renewals are coming (text)

Newsletter — Update Information (text)

New and updated material will be added as they are developed, and if you need additional resources, please contact ra-pwdhspressoffice@pa.gov, and we will try to accommodate your request.

Please check back often — Thank you for your help in keeping Pennsylvanians covered!