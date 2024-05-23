DHS and Pennie® have developed a communications toolkit to assist with outreach to Pennsylvanians leading up to their Medicaid or CHIP renewal and through the unwinding of continuous coverage period. Resources available will help you:
- Understand what the end of the continuous coverage requirement means for Pennsylvanians covered through Medicaid/MA and CHIP;
- Encourage Medicaid/MA and CHIP recipients to keep their contact information up-to-date and to sign up for text and email alerts so they receive updates on their renewal as quickly as possible;
- Educate Medicaid/MA and CHIP recipients on how they can complete their renewal early online or via phone, via mail when their packet arrives, and how they can get help at a County Assistance Office; and,
- Spread the word on coverage options available through Pennie® and CHIP so people who are no longer eligible for Medicaid can quickly connect to other affordable options and stay covered.
Our goal is to keep Pennsylvanians connected to life-sustaining health coverage no matter where it comes from. Partnership and support across government and service sectors will be integral to helping people stay covered. Please use these resources to spread the word and educate the people you work with and serve. Renewal dates will come at a different time for all cases, so please use these resources however and whenever you can over the next year.
These resources can be used at any time, but we encourage you to share the following pieces from the General Information section of the toolkit now to help people prepare:
- Print — Medicaid & CHIP renewal flyers
- Print — Renewals are coming
- Social media — Renewals are coming
- Newsletter — Renewals are coming (text)
- Newsletter — Update Information (text)
New and updated material will be added as they are developed, and if you need additional resources, please contact ra-pwdhspressoffice@pa.gov, and we will try to accommodate your request.
Please check back often — Thank you for your help in keeping Pennsylvanians covered!
1. General Information
These resources help explain the need to complete Medicaid/MA and CHIP renewals on time. While we want to avoid use of overly technical and unfamiliar terms related to the continuous coverage requirement and the unwinding, these resources can help educate on why it is so important to be on the watch for renewal information and to complete renewals on time.
Jump to material on this page:
FLYER: Medicaid and CHIP Renewals are Coming
FLYER: Medicaid and CHIP Renewals are Coming
- Download Color English - 2up 8.5x11 Print PDF
- Download Black & White English - 2up 8.5x11 Print PDF
- Download Color English - 1up 5.5x8.5 Print PDF
- Download Black & White English - 1up 5.5x8.5 Print PDF
- Download Color Spanish - 2up 8.5x11 Print PDF
- Download Black & White Spanish- 2up 8.5x11 Print PDF
- Download Color Spanish - 1 up 5.5x8.5 Print PDF
- Download Black & White Spanish 5.5x8.5 Print PDF
Graphics:
Post Text:
Medicaid and CHIP renewals are coming – make sure to complete yours on time so you do not risk losing coverage.
Find out when your renewal date is:
- Online: www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- myCOMPASS PA Mobile App
- 1-877-395-8930 (215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia)
Save your date & be ready!
Due to a change to federal law, if you get health coverage like Medicaid and CHIP through the state , you *must* renew your coverage each year. Find when out your renewal is due this year and be ready:
- Online: www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- 1-877-395-8930, (215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia)
Graphics:
Post Text:
Use DHS.PA.GOV/COMPASS 24/7 to:
- Apply for benefits
- Renew your benefits
- Receive e-Notices
- and more….
Get started at: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Use DHS.PA.GOV/COMPASS 24/7 para:
- Solicitar beneficios
- Renovar sus beneficios
- Recibir avisos electrónicos
- y más….
Comience en: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Visit dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS to manage your benefits online and so much more.
Do you or a loved one get Medicaid or CHIP coverage through the state? As of April 1, 2023, changes to federal law mean that you MUST renew your coverage every year or risk losing your coverage.
You will not lose your state health coverage without a chance to complete a renewal or update your information. When you complete your renewal, if you are no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP, you will automatically get connected to low- or no-cost health coverage so you can choose another health plan that's right for you.
Take these steps right now to make your renewal easier:
- Update your contact information with the Department of Human Services. Having the correct address makes it easier to send you timely information in the mail.
- Sign up for email and text alerts so you get important information about your health coverage and your renewal.
- Check your renewal date then complete your renewal on time so that you do not risk your coverage.
You can do all these things online or on the phone:
- Going online to www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- Using the free myCOMPASS PA Mobile App
- Calling 1-866-550-4355 (215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia)
Complete your renewal and stay covered!
Option 1 English:
Graphics:
Graphics:
30-second radio script
FLYER: How to make benefits update quick and easy
2. Update Contact Information
These resources can be used to remind people to make updates to their file if they have moved or their contact information has changed in any way. By keeping their contact information as up-to-date as possible and signing up for text message and email alerts, Medicaid and CHIP recipients can get updates about their case and benefits as quickly as possible. This includes making sure their renewal information is sent to the correct home address.
Graphics:
Post Text:
Stay up to date of when your Medical Assistance Renewal will come in the mail. View your benefit account details at: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Infórmese de la fecha en que su renovación de Asistencia Médica llegará por correo. Vea los detalles de su cuenta de beneficios en: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Graphics:
Post Text:
- Don't lose your benefits because of missed communications, so make sure your contact information is correct!
Use dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS to update your information and signup for e-communications.
- No pierda sus beneficios debido a problemas de comunicación, ¡asegúrese de que su información de contacto sea correcta!
Use dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS para actualizar sus datos e inscríbase para recibir información de modo virtual.
- Get important updates about your benefits on your phone by signing up for text and email messages at: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- Obtenga actualizaciones importantes sobre sus beneficios en su teléfono, vía mensaje de texto y correo electrónico, registrándose en: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- Did you move? 📬
Have changes in your household?🏡
New phone number? ☎️
❗Don't risk missing important updates about your benefits. Check and update your information now at: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- ¿Se mudó? 📬
¿Hubo cambios en su hogar?🏡
¿Cambió su número de teléfono? ☎️
❗No se arriesgue a perder actualizaciones importantes sobre sus beneficios. Verifique y actualice su información ahora en: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- Don't risk missing important updates about your benefits! Visit ❗dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS❗ to:
📫Check your contact info
🆕Make updates if needed
📱Signup for e-notifications
- ¡No se arriesgue a perder actualizaciones importantes sobre sus beneficios! Visite ❗dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS❗ para:
📫Revisar su información de contacto
🆕Hacer actualizaciones si es necesario
📱Registrarse para recibir notificaciones virtualmente
- Don't lose your benefits because mail went to the wrong address. Make sure your contact information is correct!
Use dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS to update your information and signup for e-communications.
- No pierda sus beneficios porque el correo se envió a la dirección incorrecta. ¡Asegúrese de que su información de contacto sea correcta!
Use dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS para actualizar sus datos, e inscríbase para recibir información de modo virtual.
- New phone … who is this?
Remember to update your contact information in COMPASS so you don't miss important benefit related information.
Update now: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- Teléfono nuevo ... ¿quién es?
Recuerde actualizar su información de contacto en COMPASS para no perderse información importante relacionada a los beneficios.
Actualizar ahora: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Graphics:
Post Text:
- Get important updates about your benefits on your phone by signing up for text and email messages at: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- Are you reading this post on your phone? Why not get important updates about your benefits on your phone too? Sign up for texts and emails at: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Graphics:
Post Text:
- DYK? You can update your contact information such as your mailing address, email, and phone number on COMPASS, DHS’ benefits management website. Updating your contact information with DHS will help make sure that you receive important information about your benefits. Visit dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS to log in or sign up for a free account and get started today!
- Manage your benefits from anywhere! 📱
The free myCOMPASS PA mobile app is available for your smartphone. You can update your contact information, check deadlines for when you need to renew your benefits, and more. Download the app for free from the Apple or Google Play app stores and get started today.
- Manage your benefits from the palm of your hand!📱
Through the free myCOMPASS PA mobile, you can update your contact information, your income or household info, and check your renewal due date for your health coverage. Download the app and sign up for a free myCOMPASS account today to get started.
- We all lead busy lives — Between family, jobs, errands, and making time for fun and relaxation, our schedules can fill up fast.
DHS is here to help. If you get your health coverage through the state, you can manage your benefits from anywhere through the COMPASS website or the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app. Update your contact information, update info about your household and income, and check renewal dates for your benefits. You also can submit documents and sign up for email and text alerts to stay on top of your benefit deadlines. Sign up for a free COMPASS account today to get started.
- Don’t have time to make a phone call? We got you!
DHS’ free myCOMPASS PA app lets you manage all your benefits in one place from wherever you are.
You can update your contact info, sign up for email and text alerts about your benefits, update your household and income info, check important benefit renewal dates, and even submit documents.
Download the app for free today. (No dialing required.)
Graphics:
Graphics:
Are you on Medicaid or Medical Assistance? Have you moved or gotten a new phone number or email address? Let the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services know so they can share important information with you about your benefits. Go to dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS to update your information online. To update your info by phone, call the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or at 215-560-7226 if you’re in Philadelphia.
¿Tiene Medicaid? ¿Se ha mudado o tiene un nuevo número de teléfono o dirección de correo electrónico? Infórmele al Departamento de Servicios Humanos de Pensilvania para que puedan compartir información importante con usted sobre sus beneficios. Visite dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS para actualizar su información en línea. Para actualizar su información por teléfono, llame al Centro de Servicio al Cliente al 1-877-395-8930 o al 215-560-7226 si se encuentra en Filadelfia.
Don’t miss important updates about your Medical Assistance benefits! Go to dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS to make sure that your address, phone number, email, or other contact information is correct.
¡No se pierda actualizaciones importantes sobre sus beneficios de Asistencia Médica! Visite dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS para asegurarse de que su dirección, número de teléfono, correo electrónico u otra información de contacto sea correcta.
You can receive emails and text messages to get important reminders about your benefits. Go to dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS to sign up today.
Puede recibir correos electrónicos y mensajes de texto con recordatorios importantes sobre sus beneficios. Vaya a dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS para registrarse hoy.
Is your contact information up to date with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services? Don’t miss important info about your Medical Assistance coverage. Update online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or by phone at 1-877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 if you’re in Philadelphia.
¿Está actualizada su información de contacto con el Departamento de Servicios Humanos de Pensilvania? No se pierda información importante sobre su cobertura de Asistencia Médica. Actualizaciones en línea en dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS o por teléfono al 1-877-395-8930 o al 215-560-7226 si se encuentra en Filadelfia.
Did you know you can get important reminders from PA DHS about your Medical Assistance by text or email? Update your account options today at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS so you don’t miss a thing! Important updates are coming, so sign up to stay connected!
¿Sabía que puede recibir recordatorios importantes de PA DHS sobre su Asistencia Médica por mensaje de texto o correo electrónico? ¡Actualice las opciones de su cuenta hoy en dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS para que no se pierda nada! Se avecinan actualizaciones importantes, ¡así que regístrese para mantenerse conectado!
Graphics:
Graphics:
3. Complete Your Renewal Early
These communications are for Medicaid recipients whose renewal is due within the next 60 days. When they are within 60 days of their renewal date, they can complete the renewal early online or by phone. The purpose is to encourage individuals to submit their renewal as soon as possible to avoid any disruptions in coverage.
Text:
Did you get a letter in the mail about renewing your Medicaid or CHIP coverage? If you get your Medicaid or CHIP coverage through the state, you must complete an annual renewal to avoid a disruption in your coverage. Help is available to complete your renewal.
- Online: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- Via free mobile app: myCOMPASS PA
- Call 1-866-550-4355
- Go to your local County Assistance Office
Don't wait to get started! Start your renewal online, call the Consumer Service Center, or visit your local County Assistance Office today to renew your coverage.
Did you get a letter in the mail about renewing your Medicaid coverage? Your state health coverage renewal may be due soon! Don’t risk your health coverage – check if your renewal is due today.
Check to see if you can start your renewal early Get more info and renew your coverage at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or by calling 1-877-395-8930 (215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia).
Graphics:
Text:
Did you know you must renew your Medicaid or CHIP health coverage every year? Don't wait!
See when your renewal is due and get started:
- Online: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- Via free mobile app: myCOMPASS PA
- By phone: at 1-877-395-8930 (215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia)
Graphics:
Text:
Do you have questions about your Medicaid or CHIP health coverage renewal? Get help now by:
- Visiting dhs.pa.gov/compass or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app
- Calling 1-877-395-8930 (215-560-7226 in Philly)
- Going in person to your local County Assistance Office
Don't wait to get started. Renew your Medicaid coverage today!
Graphics:
Text:
Do you or a loved one get your health coverage through the state? If so, you need to renew your Medicaid or CHIP coverage each year to make sure you are still eligible. Did you get a letter in the mail about renewing your coverage? Start your renewal online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or via phone at 1-866-550-4355.
Do not risk your health care coverage!
All Medicaid recipients must renew their coverage every year to make sure they are still eligible. Did you receive information in the mail about an upcoming renewal? Check if you can start yours early:
- Online: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- Via free mobile app: myCOMPASS PA
- By phone: at 1-877-395-8930 (215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia)
- In person at your local County Assistance Office
Don't wait – renew your coverage today!
Graphics
Post Text:
Is it time to renew your Medicaid or CHIP coverage? Watch for & complete and return your renewal packet on time to avoid losing your health coverage. Learn more and start your renewal online: dhs.pa.gov/PHE
Medicaid recipients must renew their coverage every year. Check your renewal date and see when you can get started online today at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Graphics:
Post Text:
Do you or a loved one get Medicaid or CHIP coverage through the state? If so, you may need to renew your coverage soon to make sure you are still eligible. Check when your renewal date online today at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Graphics:
Post Text:
If you get your health coverage through the state, you must complete a renewal every year. If this renewal is not completed, you could lose your Medicaid or CHIP coverage. Complete & return it by the date printed on the packet. You can also complete it at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Graphics:
Graphics:
4. Your Renewal is Due
These communications are for Medicaid recipients whose renewal is due within the next month. Approximately 30-45 days before their renewal date, they will receive their renewal packet in the mail. This must be completed and returned as soon as possible or they can complete their renewal online via COMPASS or over the phone. Use this content to help people watch for and complete their packet on time.
Text:
Be ready for your Medicaid or CHIP renewal!
You have to compete a Medicaid or CHIP renewal each year to make sure you still qualify for coverage from the state. Don't miss this important packet – watch for information from DHS about your renewal and be ready to complete your renewal packet when it arrives.
If you do not complete a renewal, you may lose your health coverage.
Learn more about what information you will get when it's your turn to renew and be ready to act quickly.
Watch for your packet and complete it quickly when it arrives!
Graphics:
Text:
Did you get information in the mail about renewing your Medicaid or CHIP coverage?
If you get your health coverage through the state, you must complete a renewal every year. If this renewal is not completed, you could lose your Medicaid or CHIP coverage.
When this packet arrives, you have to complete and return it by the date printed on the packet. You can send it in by mail or deliver it in-person at any local County Assistance Office. You can also complete your renewal by phone at 1-866-550-4355 or online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS.
Don't risk losing coverage – be ready to renew and complete your packet when you receive it!
Graphics:
Post Text:
Is it time to renew your Medicaid or CHIP coverage? Watch for & complete and return your renewal packet on time to avoid losing your health coverage. Learn more and start your renewal online: dhs.pa.gov/PHE
Medicaid recipients must renew their coverage every year. Check your renewal date and see when you can get started online today at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Graphics:
Post Text:
DYK: All Medicaid & CHIP households must renew their coverage each year. Don’t risk losing coverage – complete your renewal when your packet arrives. Find out your renewal date & get ready: dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS - 1-866-550-4355 (215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia)
Graphics:
Post Text:
If you have Medicaid or CHIP coverage, you have to renew your coverage every year. Watch your mail – if the state needs information to complete your renewal, we will send you a packet. Compete this on time and stay covered.
Learn more & be ready: 1-877-395-8930 (215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia) or dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS.
Graphics:
Post Text:
If you get your health coverage through the state, you must complete a renewal every year. If this renewal is not completed, you could lose your Medicaid or CHIP coverage. Complete & return it by the date printed on the packet. You can also complete it at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
Graphics:
Pennie
Below is material specific to Pennie. You can also use material from Pennie's general marketing material tookit.
- Meet Pennie Poster
- Download: English PDF | Spanish PDF
- Pennie Brochure
- Download: English PDF | Spanish PDF
- Pennie Palm Card
- Download: English PDF | Spanish PDF
- Pennie Perfect Plan Flyer
- Download: English PDF | Spanish PDF
- Pennie Waiting Room Collaterial
- Download: English PDF | Spanish PDF
- Stock Unwinding MCO Text
- Download: English PDF
Do you need health coverage? Low- or no-cost coverage may be available through Pennie, PA’s official health insurance marketplace. Pennie can help you find out if you qualify for help paying for your health insurance. Contact them today: pennie.com
Below is material(s) specific to short-term health insurance from the PA Department of Insurance:
- Brochure: Thinking about buying a Short-Term Health Insurance Plan?
- Download: English PDF
Did you know?
If you are no longer eligible for Medicaid, Pennie® can help.
Pennie is Pennsylvania's official health insurance marketplace, where you can select a health plan that best fits your needs. Pennie can help you find out if you qualify for free or low-cost coverage.
Your health is important. Contact Pennie today to get started.
Below is material(s) specific to the PA Department of Aging:
- FLYER: Be Ready for Your Medicaid Renewal
- Download: English PDF
Does your child or teen no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage? CHIP can help by offering low-cost, high-quality
Health care coverage including:
- Routine checkups & wellness visits,
- Prescription drugs,
- Emergency care,
- Dental, vision, & more,
Learn more: ChipCoversPAKids.com
Graphics:
Need health insurance? Pennsylvania can help!
Everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable local health care. If you are no longer eligible for Medicaid, you can still get free or low-cost health coverage through the state.
Visit PA’s Healthcare guide to help you find what health coverage is available and choose an option that’s best for you.
Graphics:
Missed your Medicaid renewal for your state health coverage? We got you.
If your coverage ended in the last 90 days, there's still time! Complete your renewal now online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or over the phone at 1-866-550-4355. You can also still mail in your renewal or drop it off at any county assistance office.
Lost coverage more than 90 days ago? You can always reapply. Apply now to regain coverage!
Your health is important – it's never too late to get covered!