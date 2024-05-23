​Welcome, Providers!

Community HealthChoices (CHC) is Pennsylvania’s mandatory managed care program for individuals who are dually eligible for both Medical Assistance and Medicare, older adults, and individuals with physical disabilities — serving more people in communities while giving them the opportunity to work, spend more time with their families, and experience an overall better quality of life. CHC is improving services for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians.

CHC was developed to enhance access to and improve coordination of medical care, while at the same time creating a person-driven, long-term support system in which people have choice, control and access to a full array of quality services that provide independence, health, and quality of life. Long-term services and supports (LTSS) help eligible individuals to perform daily activities in their home such as bathing, dressing, preparing meals, and administering medications.