Pre-Enrollment Packets



Beginning in September 2019, pre-enrollment packets will be mailed to participants. This packet contains information about the health plans and benefits and tell participants how to enroll. There is a toll-free number and website for participants to use to make their plan selection. Participants will also receive automated calls to be made aware that packets are coming. If participants do not select a health plan, they will get a follow-up call. If a participant does not select a plan, they will be assigned to a plan. Individuals can change their plan at any time. Below are copies of the packets mailed to Southwest participants: