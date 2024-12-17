Skip to agency navigation
    Community HealthChoices

    Communications to Participants

    The Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to open and frequent communication to educate and inform individuals about Community HealthChoices (CHC). It is very important that people are aware of any changes to their coverages and are able to make an informed decision if a plan selection is required.

    Informational Documents

    The following documents were or will be sent to participants:

    Participant Trainings

    Training NameVideoDocuments
    Participants Dually Eligible for Medicare & MedicaidOnline CoursePlain Text Document
    Participants Residing in a Nursing Facility Online CoursePlain Text Document
    Participants Receiving Services through a WaiverOnline CoursePlain Text Document

    Participant Notices

    DHS mailed notices to participants in the Lehigh/Capital, Northeast, and Northwest zones beginning in September 2019. The notices informed participants that they would be transitioning to CHC on January 1, 2020, and needed to select a health plan, also called a managed care organization (MCO). The notices also told potentially eligible participants that they were potentially eligible for the LIFE program. Copies of the notices used in the Southwest are available here.

    Nursing Facility Participant Notice (CM 583)
    EnglishArabicCambodianChineseRussianSpanishVietnamese
    HCBS Non-Dual Participant Notice (CM 579)
    EnglishArabicCambodianChineseRussianSpanishVietnamese
    HCBS Dual Participant Notice (CM 577)
    EnglishArabicCambodianChineseRussianSpanishVietnamese
    Duals Notice (CM 581)
    EnglishArabicCambodianChineseRussianSpanishVietnamese
    Life Program
    EnglishSpanish

    Pre-Enrollment Packets

    Beginning in September 2019, pre-enrollment packets will be mailed to participants. This packet contains information about the health plans and benefits and tell participants how to enroll. There is a toll-free number and website for participants to use to make their plan selection. Participants will also receive automated calls to be made aware that packets are coming. If participants do not select a health plan, they will get a follow-up call. If a participant does not select a plan, they will be assigned to a plan. Individuals can change their plan at any time. Below are copies of the packets mailed to Southwest participants:

    DocumentAvailable Languages
    Enrollment Brochure EnglishSpanish
    Plan Comparison Chart with Adult Benefit Package OnlyEnglishSpanish
    PA CHC Plan Comparison ChartEnglishSpanish
    Medical Assistance Advisory Board MeetingsEnglishSpanish
    Community Meetings InvitationEnglishSpanish
    Medicare Versus MedicaidEnglishN/A
    LIFE ProgramEnglishSpanish

     

    Post-Enrollment Packets

    Post-Enrollment Confirmation Letter
    EnglishSpanishArabicChineseRussianVietnamese
    Enrollment Assignment Letter
    EnglishSpanishArabicChineseRussianVietnamese
    Nondiscrimination Top 15 Languages
    EnglishSpanishArabicChineseRussianVietnamese
    Post-Enrollment Brochure
    EnglishSpanishArabicChineseRussianVietnamese
    LIFE Program
    EnglishSpanishArabicChineseRussianVietnamese

