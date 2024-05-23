Family First 5-Year Plan

Status: Approved

Pennsylvania has long held prevention programming as a priority and a critical component of the child welfare service array. After engaging with stakeholders and system partners, Pennsylvania decided to opt into the Title IV-E Prevention Program under Family First to further solidify Pennsylvania’s commitment, support, and advocacy of prevention services. While the foster care placement prevention efforts are the focal point of Family First, the opportunities afforded by Family First will be used as a catalyst for Pennsylvania’s broader vision for prevention by building upon existing efforts and expanding the array of community-based programs and services available to families. Pennsylvania’s 5-year Prevention Plan for the Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA) was approved by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) on August 15, 2023 and is effective October 1st, 2021 thorough October 1st, 2026.