Public Awareness and Information Dissemination:
DHS/OCYF will provide public awareness outreach efforts targeted to youth who aged out of foster care during the COVID-19 public health emergency of the option to re-enter foster care. General information about Division X, Sections 3 and 4 will be provided on the Keep Kids Safe (www.KeepKidsSafe.pa.gov) and Youth Advisory Board (www.payab.pitt.edu) websites.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.