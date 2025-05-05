|Title
|Link
|Summary
|Type
|Child Protective Services Law (CPSL)
|23 Pa.C.S. § 6301 et seq.
|Encourages reporting of suspected child abuse; involvement of law enforcement agencies; county protective services to investigate reports, provide protection for children from further abuse and provide rehabilitative services for children and parents to ensure the child's well-being and to preserve, stabilize and protect the integrity of family life wherever appropriate or provide another alternative permanent family when the unity of the family cannot be maintained.
|State Statute
|Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA)
|H.R.867 - 105th Congress (1997-1998): Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress
|Promotes the safety, permanency and well-being of children in foster care. Sets timelines for reunification, adoption or other permanent placements. Requires reasonable efforts to prevent children from entering foster care and to ensure the safety of children while in foster care.
|Federal Law
|Pennsylvania's Juvenile Act
|42 Pa.C.S. § 6301 et seq.
|Establishes court jurisdiction and procedures for dependency hearings and permanency planning. Outlines the rights of children and parents in dependency proceedings.
|State Statute
|Pennsylvania's Adoption Act
|23 PaC.S. § 2101 et seq.
|Provides the legal process for adopting children, including the voluntary relinquishment of parental rights and the involuntary termination of parental rights.
|State Statute
|Pennsylvania Criminal Code
|Chapter 30. - Title 18 - CRIMES AND OFFENSES
|Pennsylvania’s criminal code contains the offenses listed in the CPSL that exclude an individual from working with children or being able to be a foster or adoptive parent.
|State Statute
|Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act
|H.R.3244 - 106th Congress (1999-2000): Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000
|Defines human trafficking, mandates protections and services for victims, sets penalties for offenders and funds prevention and awareness programs. This law has been reauthorized several times.
|Federal Law
|Pennsylvania’s Newborn Protection Act
|Chapter 65. - Title 23 - DOMESTIC RELATIONS
|Establishes under what circumstances and where a newborn may be anonymously relinquished.
|State Statute
|Pennsylvania’s Human Trafficking Laws
|Chapter 30. - Title 18 - CRIMES AND OFFENSES
|Defines human trafficking. Establishes penalties for offenders. Establishes rights, protections and services for victims. Makes provisions for prevention services. Establishes the statewide Safe Harbor protocol which provides for the placement and service needs of sexually exploited children.
|State Statute
|Family First Prevention Services Act
|H.R.1892 - 115th Congress (2017-2018): Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018
|Establishes the ability to utilize federal funding for services and programs to prevent a child from entering out of home placement. Limits the use of congregate care for children in out of home placement. Encourage states to reduce barriers for relatives and kin to become foster parents. Extends Chafee Program support to youth up to age 23 years and Education and Training Vouchers up to age 26 years.
|Federal Law
|Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA)
|S.1214 - 95th Congress (1977-1978): Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978
|Promotes the stability and security of Indian tribes and families by establishing standards for the removal and placement of Indian children. Requires notification to tribes of court hearings involving Indian children and establishes the right of Tribes to intervene.
|Federal Law
|Multiethnic Placement Act (MEPA)
|H.R.6 - 103rd Congress (1993-1994): Improving America's Schools Act of 1994; Part E. Multiethnic Placement Act (MEPA)
|Prohibits the refusal or delaying of foster or adoptive placements because of a child’s or foster or adoptive parent’s race, color or national origin. Prohibits the consideration of race, color or national origin as a basis for denying approval of a potential foster or adoptive parent. Requires diligent efforts to recruit a diverse group of foster and adoptive parents who reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of children in out-of-home care. Allows the consideration of the cultural, ethnic or racial background of a child and the capacity of an adoptive or foster parent to meet the needs of a child with that background when making a placement. Has no effect on the provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act. Failure to comply with this law a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
|Federal Law
|Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children (ICPC)
|Association of Administrators of the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children (AAICPC) - APHSA
|An agreement among all U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands that establishes procedures for the safe and legal placement of children across state lines, when a court has jurisdiction over the child. Ensures that the sending agency does not lose jurisdiction over the child once the child moves to the receiving state.
|Interstate Agreement
|Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA)
|S.1191 - 93rd Congress (1973-1974): Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act
|First enacted in 1974, it has been amended and reauthorized multiple times. Created standard definitions of child abuse and neglect. Requires state systems to have procedures in place for receiving and responding to allegations of abuse or neglect and for ensuring children’s safety. Provides funding for Community Based Child Abuse Prevention (CBCAP) interventions and services. Funds research, demonstration projects, technical assistance and the national clearinghouse to promote evidence-based programs. Established the National Center on Child Abuse and Neglect, which was replaced by the Children's Bureau Office on Child Abuse and Neglect through a reauthorization of CAPTA.
|Federal Law
|Children in Foster Care Act
|P.L.1264, No.119 of 2010
|Establishes, for children in out of home placements, essential rights and protections, a grievance process and a right to visitation with family, including siblings, as long as not contrary to the safety and wellbeing of the child.
|State Statute
|Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions Act
|H.R.6893 - 110th Congress (2007-2008): Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions Act of 2008
|Mandates diligent and timely efforts to locate and notify family and kin of a child’s out of home placement. Requires reasonable efforts to place siblings together and requires frequent visitation if siblings are not placed together. Establishes conditions under which youth can stay in care up to age 21 years. Requires case plans to ensure school stability and healthcare needs are met. Enhances adoption incentives for older and special needs youth. Allows tribes to access Title IV-E funds to operate foster care and adoption programs. Expands the use of workforce training funds.
|Federal Law
|Administration Of County Children And Youth Social Service Programs
|55 Pa. Code Chapter 3130
|Governs the administration and provision of public children and youth social services.
|State Regulation
|Planning And Financial Reimbursement Requirements For County Children And Youth Social Service Programs
|55 Pa. Code Chapter 3140
|Governs the development and submission of a children and youth social services plan and budget estimate by the county, the reimbursement of expenses incurred by the county for children and youth social services, including services to alleged and adjudicated delinquent and dependent children and State and Federal participation in the cost associated with substitute care and adoption assistance.
|State Regulation
|Grants To Counties For New Social Services For Children And Youth
|55 Pa. Code Chapter 3150
|Governs the provision of grants by the Department to aid counties in the development of new social services for children and youth.
|State Regulation
|Allowable Costs And Procedures For County Children And Youth Social Service Programs
|55 Pa. Code Chapter 3170
|Consolidates fiscal policies which relate to children and youth social service programs in this Commonwealth. Defines allowable costs for reimbursement by the Department.
|State Regulation
|Adoption Services
|55 Pa. Code Chapter 3350
|Establishes processes to provide new and permanent, legal family ties for children whose natural parents are unable or unwilling to fulfill this responsibility.
|State Regulation
|Protective Services
|55 Pa. Code Chapter 3490
Contains the following subchapters:
A. Child Protective Services … 3490.1. Establishes requirements to: (1) Protect abused children from further abuse. (2) Preserve and stabilize families. (3) Implement the CPSL. (4) Involve law enforcement agencies in responding to child abuse. (5) Prioritize the response and services to children most at risk. (6) Encourage more complete reporting of suspected child abuse.
B. Abuse Of Students In School … 3490.141. Implements the provisions of the CPSL relating to student abuse.
C. General Protective Services … 3490.201. Establishes requirements to: (1) Protect the safety, rights and welfare of children so that they have an opportunity for healthy growth and development. (2) Assist parents in recognizing and remedying conditions harmful to their children and in fulfilling their parental duties in a manner that does not put their children at risk.
D. General Requirements For Child Protective Services And General Protective Services … 3490.301. Consolidates regulations that apply to both child protective services and general protective services.
|State Regulation
|Administration And Operation Of A Children And Youth Social Service Agency
|55 Pa. Code Chapter 3680
|Establishes requirements to ensure that a legal entity responsible for the administration and operation of an agency that provides social services for a child does so in a manner that protects the health, safety and rights of the clients receiving services.
|State Regulation
Foster Family Care Agency
|Establishes requirements to reduce risk to children in placement and protect their health, safety and human rights. Establishes minimum requirements for the operation of a foster family care agency and the minimum requirements to be applied by foster family care agencies when approving and supervising foster families.
|State Regulation
|Child Residential And Day Treatment Facilities
|55 Pa. Code Chapter 3800
|Establishes requirements to protect the health, safety and well-being of children receiving care in a child residential facility through the formulation, application and enforcement of minimum licensing requirements.
|State Regulation
Definitions
Child abuse — Intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly doing any of the following:
- Causing bodily injury to a child through any recent act or failure to act.
- Fabricating, feigning or intentionally exaggerating or inducing a medical symptom or disease which results in a potentially harmful medical evaluation or treatment to the child through any recent act.
- Causing or substantially contributing to serious mental injury to a child through any act or failure to act or a series of such acts or failures to act.
- Causing sexual abuse or exploitation of a child through any act or failure to act.
- Creating a reasonable likelihood of bodily injury to a child through any recent act or failure to act.
- Creating a likelihood of sexual abuse or exploitation of a child through any recent act or failure to act.
- Causing serious physical neglect of a child.
- Engaging in any of the following recent acts:
- Kicking, biting, throwing, burning, stabbing or cutting a child in a manner that endangers the child.
- Unreasonably restraining or confining a child, based on consideration of the method, location or the duration of the restraint or confinement.
- Forcefully shaking a child under one year of age.
- Forcefully slapping or otherwise striking a child under one year of age.
- Interfering with the breathing of a child.
- Causing a child to be present at a location while a violation of 18 Pa.C.S. § 7508.2 (relating to operation of methamphetamine laboratory) is occurring, provided that the violation is being investigated by law enforcement.
- Leaving a child unsupervised with an individual, other than the child's parent, who the actor knows or reasonably should have known:
- Has been determined to be a sexually violent delinquent child as defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 9799.12 (relating to definitions).
- Has been determined to be a sexually violent predator under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9799.24 (relating to assessments) or any of its predecessors.
- Is required to register as a Tier II or Tier Ill sexual offender under 42 Pa.C.S. Ch. 97 Subch. H (relating to registration of sexual offenders), where the victim of the sexual offense was under 18 years of age when the crime was committed.
- Has been determined to be a sexually violent predator under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9799.58 (relating to assessments) or has to register for life under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9799.55(b) (relating to registration).
- Causing the death of the child through any act or failure to act.
- Engaging a child in a severe form of trafficking in persons or sex trafficking, as those terms are defined under section 103 of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 (114 Stat. 1466, 22 U.S.C §7102).
Sexual abuse or exploitation — Any of the following:
- The employment, use, persuasion, inducement, enticement or coercion of a child to engage in or assist another individual to engage in sexually explicit conduct, which includes, but is not limited to, the following:
- Looking at the sexual or other intimate parts of a child or another individual for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire in any individual.
- Participating in sexually explicit conversation either in person, by telephone, by computer or by a computer-aided device for the purpose of sexual stimulation or gratification of any individual.
- Actual or simulated sexual activity or nudity for the purpose of sexual stimulation or gratification of any individual.
- Actual or simulated sexual activity for the purpose of producing visual depiction, including photographing, videotaping, computer depicting or filming.
- Paragraph (1) above does not include consensual activities between a child who is 14 years of age or older and another person who is 14 years of age or older and whose age is within four years of the child's age.
- Any of the following offenses committed against a child:
- Rape as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3121 (relating to rape).
- Statutory sexual assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3122.1 (relating to statutory sexual assault).
- Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3123 (relating to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse).
- Sexual assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3124.1 (relating to sexual assault).
- Institutional sexual assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3124.2 (relating to institutional sexual assault).
- Aggravated indecent assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3125 (relating to aggravated indecent assault).
- Indecent assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3126 (relating to indecent assault).
- Indecent exposure as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3127 (relating to indecent exposure).
- Incest as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 4302 (relating to incest).
- Prostitution as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 5902 (relating to prostitution and related offenses).
- Sexual abuse as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312 (relating to sexual abuse of children).
- Unlawful contact with a minor as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6318 (relating to unlawful contact with minor).
- Sexual exploitation as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6320 (relating to sexual exploitation of children).
Bodily injury — Impairment of physical condition or substantial pain.
Serious mental injury — A psychological condition, as diagnosed by a physician or licensed psychologist, including the refusal of appropriate treatment, that:
- Renders a child chronically and severely anxious, agitated, depressed, socially withdrawn, psychotic or in reasonable fear that the child's life or safety is threatened; or
- Seriously interferes with a child's ability to accomplish age-appropriate developmental and social tasks.
Serious physical neglect — Any of the following when committed by a perpetrator that endangers a child's life or health, threatens a child's well-being, causes bodily injury or impairs a child's health, development or functioning:
- A repeated, prolonged or egregious failure to supervise a child in a manner that is appropriate considering the child's developmental age and abilities.
- The failure to provide a child with adequate essentials of life, including food, shelter or medical care.
Severe forms of trafficking in persons:
- Sex trafficking in which a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud, or coercion or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age; or
- The recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services through the use of force, fraud, or coercion, for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage, or slavery.
Supplementary Definitions:
- Sex act: any touching or exposure of the sexual or other intimate parts of any individual for the purpose of gratifying sexual desire of any individual.
- Sex trafficking: the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, obtaining, patronizing, or soliciting of a person for the purpose of a commercial sex act
- Commercial sex act: Any sex act on account of which anything of value is given to or received by any person
- Peonage: paying off debt through work
- Debt Bondage: debt slavery, bonded labor, or services for a debt or other obligation
- Slavery: a condition compared to that of an enslaved person in respect of exhausting labor or restricted freedom
- “Labor trafficking:” Labor obtained by use of threat of serious harm, physical restraint, or abuse of legal process
Examples:
- Being forced to work for little or no pay (frequently in factories and farms)
- Domestic servitude: providing services within a household for 10-16 hours per day, such as, but not limited to: childcare, cooking, cleaning, yard work, gardening, etc.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.