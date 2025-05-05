Title Link Summary Type

Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) 23 Pa.C.S. § 6301 et seq. Encourages reporting of suspected child abuse; involvement of law enforcement agencies; county protective services to investigate reports, provide protection for children from further abuse and provide rehabilitative services for children and parents to ensure the child's well-being and to preserve, stabilize and protect the integrity of family life wherever appropriate or provide another alternative permanent family when the unity of the family cannot be maintained. State Statute

Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA) H.R.867 - 105th Congress (1997-1998): Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress Promotes the safety, permanency and well-being of children in foster care. Sets timelines for reunification, adoption or other permanent placements. Requires reasonable efforts to prevent children from entering foster care and to ensure the safety of children while in foster care. Federal Law

Pennsylvania's Juvenile Act 42 Pa.C.S. § 6301 et seq. Establishes court jurisdiction and procedures for dependency hearings and permanency planning. Outlines the rights of children and parents in dependency proceedings. State Statute

Pennsylvania's Adoption Act 23 PaC.S. § 2101 et seq. Provides the legal process for adopting children, including the voluntary relinquishment of parental rights and the involuntary termination of parental rights. State Statute

Pennsylvania Criminal Code Chapter 30. - Title 18 - CRIMES AND OFFENSES Pennsylvania’s criminal code contains the offenses listed in the CPSL that exclude an individual from working with children or being able to be a foster or adoptive parent. State Statute

Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act H.R.3244 - 106th Congress (1999-2000): Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000 Defines human trafficking, mandates protections and services for victims, sets penalties for offenders and funds prevention and awareness programs. This law has been reauthorized several times. Federal Law

Pennsylvania’s Newborn Protection Act Chapter 65. - Title 23 - DOMESTIC RELATIONS Establishes under what circumstances and where a newborn may be anonymously relinquished. State Statute

Pennsylvania’s Human Trafficking Laws Chapter 30. - Title 18 - CRIMES AND OFFENSES Defines human trafficking. Establishes penalties for offenders. Establishes rights, protections and services for victims. Makes provisions for prevention services. Establishes the statewide Safe Harbor protocol which provides for the placement and service needs of sexually exploited children. State Statute

Family First Prevention Services Act H.R.1892 - 115th Congress (2017-2018): Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 Establishes the ability to utilize federal funding for services and programs to prevent a child from entering out of home placement. Limits the use of congregate care for children in out of home placement. Encourage states to reduce barriers for relatives and kin to become foster parents. Extends Chafee Program support to youth up to age 23 years and Education and Training Vouchers up to age 26 years. Federal Law

Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) S.1214 - 95th Congress (1977-1978): Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 Promotes the stability and security of Indian tribes and families by establishing standards for the removal and placement of Indian children. Requires notification to tribes of court hearings involving Indian children and establishes the right of Tribes to intervene. Federal Law

Multiethnic Placement Act (MEPA) H.R.6 - 103rd Congress (1993-1994): Improving America's Schools Act of 1994; Part E. Multiethnic Placement Act (MEPA) Prohibits the refusal or delaying of foster or adoptive placements because of a child’s or foster or adoptive parent’s race, color or national origin. Prohibits the consideration of race, color or national origin as a basis for denying approval of a potential foster or adoptive parent. Requires diligent efforts to recruit a diverse group of foster and adoptive parents who reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of children in out-of-home care. Allows the consideration of the cultural, ethnic or racial background of a child and the capacity of an adoptive or foster parent to meet the needs of a child with that background when making a placement. Has no effect on the provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act. Failure to comply with this law a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Federal Law

Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children (ICPC) Association of Administrators of the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children (AAICPC) - APHSA An agreement among all U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands that establishes procedures for the safe and legal placement of children across state lines, when a court has jurisdiction over the child. Ensures that the sending agency does not lose jurisdiction over the child once the child moves to the receiving state. Interstate Agreement

Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) S.1191 - 93rd Congress (1973-1974): Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act First enacted in 1974, it has been amended and reauthorized multiple times. Created standard definitions of child abuse and neglect. Requires state systems to have procedures in place for receiving and responding to allegations of abuse or neglect and for ensuring children’s safety. Provides funding for Community Based Child Abuse Prevention (CBCAP) interventions and services. Funds research, demonstration projects, technical assistance and the national clearinghouse to promote evidence-based programs. Established the National Center on Child Abuse and Neglect, which was replaced by the Children's Bureau Office on Child Abuse and Neglect through a reauthorization of CAPTA. Federal Law

Children in Foster Care Act P.L.1264, No.119 of 2010 Establishes, for children in out of home placements, essential rights and protections, a grievance process and a right to visitation with family, including siblings, as long as not contrary to the safety and wellbeing of the child. State Statute

Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions Act H.R.6893 - 110th Congress (2007-2008): Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions Act of 2008 Mandates diligent and timely efforts to locate and notify family and kin of a child’s out of home placement. Requires reasonable efforts to place siblings together and requires frequent visitation if siblings are not placed together. Establishes conditions under which youth can stay in care up to age 21 years. Requires case plans to ensure school stability and healthcare needs are met. Enhances adoption incentives for older and special needs youth. Allows tribes to access Title IV-E funds to operate foster care and adoption programs. Expands the use of workforce training funds. Federal Law

Administration Of County Children And Youth Social Service Programs 55 Pa. Code Chapter 3130 Governs the administration and provision of public children and youth social services. State Regulation

Planning And Financial Reimbursement Requirements For County Children And Youth Social Service Programs 55 Pa. Code Chapter 3140 Governs the development and submission of a children and youth social services plan and budget estimate by the county, the reimbursement of expenses incurred by the county for children and youth social services, including services to alleged and adjudicated delinquent and dependent children and State and Federal participation in the cost associated with substitute care and adoption assistance. State Regulation

Grants To Counties For New Social Services For Children And Youth 55 Pa. Code Chapter 3150 Governs the provision of grants by the Department to aid counties in the development of new social services for children and youth. State Regulation

Allowable Costs And Procedures For County Children And Youth Social Service Programs 55 Pa. Code Chapter 3170 Consolidates fiscal policies which relate to children and youth social service programs in this Commonwealth. Defines allowable costs for reimbursement by the Department. State Regulation

Adoption Services 55 Pa. Code Chapter 3350 Establishes processes to provide new and permanent, legal family ties for children whose natural parents are unable or unwilling to fulfill this responsibility. State Regulation

Protective Services 55 Pa. Code Chapter 3490 Contains the following subchapters: A. Child Protective Services … 3490.1. Establishes requirements to: (1) Protect abused children from further abuse. (2) Preserve and stabilize families. (3) Implement the CPSL. (4) Involve law enforcement agencies in responding to child abuse. (5) Prioritize the response and services to children most at risk. (6) Encourage more complete reporting of suspected child abuse. B. Abuse Of Students In School … 3490.141. Implements the provisions of the CPSL relating to student abuse. C. General Protective Services … 3490.201. Establishes requirements to: (1) Protect the safety, rights and welfare of children so that they have an opportunity for healthy growth and development. (2) Assist parents in recognizing and remedying conditions harmful to their children and in fulfilling their parental duties in a manner that does not put their children at risk. D. General Requirements For Child Protective Services And General Protective Services … 3490.301. Consolidates regulations that apply to both child protective services and general protective services. State Regulation

Administration And Operation Of A Children And Youth Social Service Agency 55 Pa. Code Chapter 3680 Establishes requirements to ensure that a legal entity responsible for the administration and operation of an agency that provides social services for a child does so in a manner that protects the health, safety and rights of the clients receiving services. State Regulation

Foster Family Care Agency 55 Pa. Code Chapter 3700 Establishes requirements to reduce risk to children in placement and protect their health, safety and human rights. Establishes minimum requirements for the operation of a foster family care agency and the minimum requirements to be applied by foster family care agencies when approving and supervising foster families. State Regulation