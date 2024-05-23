Kinship care is becoming more common in Pennsylvania, with grandparents, aunts, uncles, or siblings often stepping in to fill the role of parents who are seeking treatment or — in the most tragic cases — have died from the disease of addiction.
KinConnector was created to connect these caregivers with resources such as health, financial, and legal services, support groups, training, and parenting advice. Help is available for families seeking physical and behavioral health services, enrollment in schools, and help for applying for Social Security, public assistance or CHIP coverages.
KinConnector can be reached by calling 1-866-KIN-2111 (1-866-546-2111.) Help is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
You can also access information via the KinConnector website at www.Kinconnector.org
Kin Connector
KinConnector
Safe Secure Kids provides free materials that teach kids about healthy sexual development include communication skills and setting and respecting boundaries. It's for parents, caregivers, and teachers of elementary-aged children
House Bill 1232 establishes the need for posting ChildLine information and information on accessing the Bullying Consultation Line within Pennsylvania school districts. Here, schools can download 11-inch by 17-inch PDFs of the posters for printing.
House Bill 1232 also establishes the need for posting this information within hospitals. Download the poster below for use in health care settings.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.