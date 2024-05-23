CHIP Services & Programs FAQ

If you need a doctor or a checkup, have a cold, etc., and your primary care physician is not available (or you do not have one), a primary health center near you may provide just what you need. In some locations a full range of services such as dental care and prescription drugs may also be available. Services may be free or charges based upon your income. In specific areas of the state, contact the numbers listed below:



Allegheny County: 412-578-8026

Allentown: 610-437-7760

Bethlehem: 610-865-7087

Bucks County: 215-345-3318

Chester County: 610-344-6225

Erie County: 814-451-6700

Montgomery County: 610-278-5117

Philadelphia: 215-686-5000, www.phila.gov/health/

Wilkes Barre: 570-208-4268

York: 717-849-2252



For all other areas of the state, call 1-877-PA-HEALTH.