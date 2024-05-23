CHIP Services & Programs FAQ

Note: Click on the questions below to reveal the answers.
If you need a doctor or a checkup, have a cold, etc., and your primary care physician is not available (or you do not have one), a primary health center near you may provide just what you need. In some locations a full range of services such as dental care and prescription drugs may also be available. Services may be free or charges based upon your income. In specific areas of the state, contact the numbers listed below:
- Allegheny County: 412-578-8026
- Allentown: 610-437-7760
- Bethlehem: 610-865-7087
- Bucks County: 215-345-3318
- Chester County: 610-344-6225
- Erie County: 814-451-6700
- Montgomery County: 610-278-5117
- Philadelphia: 215-686-5000, www.phila.gov/health/
- Wilkes Barre: 570-208-4268
- York: 717-849-2252
For all other areas of the state, call 1-877-PA-HEALTH.
CHIP provides dental care to enrollees. Contact your insurance provider to find participating dentists.
CHIP covers medically necessary drug and alcohol and mental health services. Both inpatient and outpatient services are covered.
If your child has a special health care need or a chronic condition she or he may qualify for Medical Assistance and/or other services.
If you are pregnant, you may be eligible for Healthy Beginnings, a Medical Assistance program that provides comprehensive health care coverage to women during pregnancy and for their babies for a full year. The program is completely free. Call 1-800-842-2020 for more information on how to apply and where you may receive care at a location near you.
If you want to compare costs or are interested in family coverage, you may wish to obtain information on private insurance options. For other options for families and adults, please visit the PA Department of Insurance website or shop on Pennie.