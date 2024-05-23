How To Renew FAQ

Yes. If it has been less than 90 days since your child's renewal was due you can complete the renewal without a lapse in coverage if your child remains eligible.



If it has been more than 90 days you will need to reapply and coverage start over. You can renew your child's coverage online through COMPASS, the myCOMPASS mobile app, over the phone or by mail.

Download the CHIP printed English paper application or Spanish paper application or find a CHIP health insurance company in your county and ask them to mail you an application.