How To Renew FAQ

To renew your coverage, you will need the following information handy:
- Renewal Notice from the CAO
- Income amounts for your entire household before taxes - all forms of income (for example – your paycheck, social security, pension, workers' compensation, unemployment, self-employment, etc.)
- Social Security Numbers and birthdates for all applicants
- Private health insurance information (if you have or had private health insurance in the last 90 days)
- Renew Online with COMPASS
To renew online using COMPASS you will need your Case Record # and renewal month. You can find all of this information in the renewal letter you received in the mail from the CAO
Yes. If it has been less than 90 days since your child's renewal was due you can complete the renewal without a lapse in coverage if your child remains eligible.
If it has been more than 90 days you will need to reapply and coverage start over. You can renew your child's coverage online through COMPASS, the myCOMPASS mobile app, over the phone or by mail.
Download the CHIP printed English paper application or Spanish paper application or find a CHIP health insurance company in your county and ask them to mail you an application.