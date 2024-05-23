CHIP How To Apply FAQ

Applying for CHIP is easy. You can apply online, by phone, or by mail!

Apply Online with Compass

The online application walks you through all the questions you'll need to answer. Completed applications are submitted immediately and directly. From COMPASS, you can apply for different state services — CHIP, Medicaid, TANF, and more. Use this map to find a CHIP health insurance company in your area. Then, fill out an online application using COMPASS.





Call the CHIP helpline at 1-800-986-KIDS (5437) and select Prompt No. 2, then select Prompt No. 1 for application assistance. A CHIP customer service representative will assist you with applying for CHIP insurance over the phone. Completed applications are submitted immediately and directly.





Download a paper application in English or Spanish. Once we receive your signed application, you should know within four to six weeks whether your children are eligible for CHIP. Incomplete applications will delay processing. After you're notified that your child is eligible for CHIP, benefits will usually start on the first day of the next month. For example, if you receive notice on April 15, benefits would start May 1.



You can check the status of your application through your online COMPASS account, through the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling CSC at 877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.

You can submit questions through your COMPASS account, myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the CS at 877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.