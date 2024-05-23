About CHIP FAQ

​CHIP, short for the Children's Health Insurance Program, is Pennsylvania’s program to provide health insurance to uninsured children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medical Assistance. There are a lot of reasons kids might not have health insurance; maybe their parents lost a job, their parents are not offered health insurance at work, or maybe other options cost too much. Whatever the reason, CHIP may be able to help. All families need to do is apply.​​