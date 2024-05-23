Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Children's Health Insurance Program

    Order CHIP Materials

    CHIP print materials are available for order. If you are interested, fill out the CHIP Materials Order Form and we'll send you the materials you need to get started!

     

    CHIP Materials Order Form

    Trifold ​Brochure
    8.5 x 11 inches
    Full Color (CMYK)

    English

    Spanish

    Poster
    11 x 17 inches
    Full Color (CMYK)

    Flyer
    5.5 x 8.5 inches
    Full Color (CMYK)

    English

    Spanish

    Bookmark

    Front

    Back

    Coloring Book

    CHIP Coloring Book

    Unemployment Poster & Flyer