Report Suspected Medicaid Fraud and Abuse

The vast majority of Medicaid providers and recipients provide and receive care within the boundaries of applicable regulations.

Unfortunately, a small number of Medicaid recipients and providers engage in practices that are fraudulent or abuse of the Medicaid program. Dollars lost to such practices are then unavailable for providing care to those in need.

Examples of fraud and abuse



Falsifying Claims/Encounters

Billing for services not rendered



Billing separately for services in lieu of an available combination code



Misrepresentation of the service/supplies rendered (billing brand name for a generic drug, upcoding to more expensive service than was rendered, billing for more time or units of service than provided)



Altering claims



Submission of any false data on claims, such as date of service, provider or prescriber of service



Duplicate billing for the same service



Billing for services provided by unlicensed or unqualified persons



Billing for used items as new



Administrative/Financial

Falsifying credentials



Fraudulent enrollment practices



Fraudulent third-party liability reporting



Offering free services in exchange for a recipient's Medical Assistance identification number



Providing unnecessary services/overutilization



Kickbacks-accepting or making payments for referrals



Concealing ownership of related companies



Recipient Fraud and Abuse

Forging or altering prescriptions or orders



Using multiple ID cards



Loaning his/her ID card



Reselling items received through the Medical Assistance program



Intentionally receiving excessive drugs, services or supplies



Abuse of Recipients

Physical, mental, emotional or sexual abuse



Discrimination



Neglect



Providing substandard or inappropriate care



Denial of Services

Denying access to services



Limiting access to services



Failure to refer to a needed specialist



Underutilization



Review of Medical Assistance General Regulations



View the Pennsylvania Code. Provider prohibited acts are listed at 55 Pa. Code §1101.75. Recipient prohibited acts are listed at 55 Pa. Code §1101.92.

Department of Human Services



Office of Administration

Bureau of Program Integrity

P.O. Box 2675

Harrisburg, PA 17105-2675

Reported problems will be referred to the appropriate Office of Administration's Bureau of Program Integrity for investigation, analysis, and determination of the appropriate course of action.



Report Suspected Fraud or Abuse with the MA Provider Compliance Response Form

Suspected fraud and abuse can also be reported by telephone at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477) or by writing to us at: