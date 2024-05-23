Bureau of Early Learning Resource Center Operations and Monitoring

The Bureau of Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) Operations and Monitoring is responsible for oversight and program integrity for the 19 regional business partners known as the Early Learning Resource Centers.
The ELRCs are the hub of child care information within each region across the Commonwealth and provide families with information on quality child care and personalized child care referrals to child care providers, based on their specific needs or preferences. ELRCs administer the Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child care program and the Keystone STARS quality program and are the payees to child care providers on behalf of OCDEL for CCW, Keystone STARS, and various grant initiatives. The Bureau of ELRC Operations and Monitoring ensures program fidelity and reporting and serves as a liaison to the federal Region III Office of Child Care for program integrity activities.
Divisions
The Division of Fiscal Management and Compliance is responsible for ensuring OCDEL contractual compliance within each of the 19 ELRC grantees. Through onsite and virtual monitoring of the ELRCs' operations this division ensures adherence to OCDEL policies, procedures, initiatives, and the requirements of the Child Care Development Fund through annual reporting to Pennsylvania state auditors and error report obligations to the Office of Child Care detailing the division monitoring activity results.
The Division of Technical Management and Compliance is responsible for providing direction, supports, management, and leadership to the ELRCs to assist in their ability to maintain compliance with the contractual obligations and work of OCDEL. This division specifically partners with the Division of Fiscal Management and Compliance, connecting OCDEL Bureaus and partner agencies to further the work of OCDEL and the ELRCs in areas of grant management, program integrity, system requirements, targets, and Child Care Development Fund program integrity.