​Bureau of Equal Opportunity

The Work of BEO

Licensing:

BEO reviews Civil Rights Compliance Forms (CRC Forms) regarding any entity (child day care, personal care home, assisted living, developmental programs, mental/behavioral health, and children and youth facilities) seeking licensure to ensure these entities are committed to non-discriminatory practices in providing employment and services. The below forms are included in the licensing packet.

Complaint Investigations:

BEO conducts complaint investigations when an employee of an entity licensed by DHS or recipient of DHS services alleges unlawful or unequal treatment based on their race (to include hair type, hair texture, or hair style), color, age (40 and over), sex (to include pregnancy status, childbirth status, breastfeeding status, sex assigned at birth, gender identity or expression, affectional or sexual orientation, and differences in sex development), ancestry, national origin (including Limited English Proficiency), religious creed (to include all aspects of religious observances and practice, as well as belief), disability, and retaliation.

Limited English Proficiency (LEP):

A Pennsylvanian who is limited in English proficiency is defined as a person whose primary language is not English and has a limited ability to read, speak, write, or understand English. BEO is responsible for ensuring LEP compliance through the creation and execution of the DHS LEP Policy Statement and Language Access Plan. The DHS LEP Policy Statement and Language Access Plan provides guidance and instructions on the use of language access services. Complaints regarding the lack of language access services or discrimination regarding LEP should be directed to BEO.

Civil Rights Compliance Reviews:

BEO works to ensure that any DHS state program that receives federal financial assistance prohibits discrimination. BEO routinely visits and reviews DHS state-owned facilities such as county assistance offices, youth development facilities, hospitals for persons with mental illness, centers for persons with developmental disabilities, and secure intensive treatment units for civil rights compliance according to federal and state anti-discrimination laws and regulations.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):

The ADA prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in all services, programs, and activities provided to the public by state and local governments, except public transportation services. Complaints regarding ADA against a DHS office or a licensed provider should be directed to the BEO.