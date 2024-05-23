Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Advisory Committee

The LIHEAP Advisory Committee (LAC) advises the Secretary of Human Services on the administration of the LIHEAP block grant, including recommendations on the Final LIHEAP State Plan.

2023 LAC Meeting Schedule

February 8, 2023



May 3, 2023



August 2, 2023



November 15, 2023



Members of the LIHEAP Advisory Committee are appointed by the Secretary of Human Services and represent consumer and advocacy interests, service providers, fuel associations, and other concerned citizens of the Commonwealth.

Agencies represented on the LIHEAP Advisory Committee, include: