Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Advisory Committee

The LIHEAP Advisory Committee (LAC) advises the Secretary of Human Services on the administration of the LIHEAP block grant, including recommendations on the Final LIHEAP State Plan.
2023 LAC Meeting Schedule
- February 8, 2023
- May 3, 2023
- August 2, 2023
- November 15, 2023
Members of the LIHEAP Advisory Committee are appointed by the Secretary of Human Services and represent consumer and advocacy interests, service providers, fuel associations, and other concerned citizens of the Commonwealth.
Agencies represented on the LIHEAP Advisory Committee, include:
- AARP
- Armstrong County Low-Income Rights
- Community Action Association of Pennsylvania
- Community Legal Services
- Department of Community and
- Economic Development
- Dollar Energy Fund
- Energy Association of Pennsylvania
- Energy Coordination Agency
- Office of Consumer Advocate
- Pennsylvania Council on Aging
- Pennsylvania Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association
- Philadelphia Welfare Rights
- Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association
- Pennsylvania Utility Law Project
- Public Utility Commission
- Utility Emergency Services Fund