    Get Involved and attend

    Rural Health Care Events

    Regional Rural Health Summits

    Access to quality healthcare is essential for strong, thriving rural communities.

    The Governor and state leaders recognize the need to improve healthcare access in rural Pennsylvania. That’s why we’re hosting Regional Rural Healthcare Summits—bringing together local leaders, healthcare providers, businesses, and community members to identify challenges and find solutions that work.

    What to Expect at a Summit

    State and local experts will listen, collaborate, and support solutions tailored to each region. Each summit focuses on healthcare needs in a specific region, covering:

     

    An icon of a bar graph and trendline.

    Local health trends and challenges
     

    An icon of a speech bubble.

    Success stories and healthcare solutions

    An icon of people.

    Workforce development and financial support

    An icon of two hands forming a heart.

    Action planning through hands-on workgroups

    Upcoming Summits

    June 3

    Rural Economic Development Summit: Health Ecosystems and Workforce Pipelines

    The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health are hosting a rural economic development summit to explore the important economic role of healthcare institutions in rural communities. 

    WHEN: June 3, 2025
    WHERE:  Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association, 212 Locust Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
    COUNTIES: Statewide

    Learn more about the June 3 Summit
    June 23

    Central Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit

    WHEN: June 23, 2025
    WHERE:  Juniata College in Huntington
    COUNTIES: Juniata, Mifflin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Centre, Blair, Bedford, and Franklin

    Learn more about June 3 Summit

    Past Summits

    Western Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit

    WHEN: April 16, 2025
    WHERE:  Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP)
    COUNTIES: Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion & Armstrong

    Details, documents, and more info about the April 16 Western PA Regional Rural Health Summit