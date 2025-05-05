Regional Rural Health Summits
Access to quality healthcare is essential for strong, thriving rural communities.
The Governor and state leaders recognize the need to improve healthcare access in rural Pennsylvania. That’s why we’re hosting Regional Rural Healthcare Summits—bringing together local leaders, healthcare providers, businesses, and community members to identify challenges and find solutions that work.
What to Expect at a Summit
State and local experts will listen, collaborate, and support solutions tailored to each region. Each summit focuses on healthcare needs in a specific region, covering:
Local health trends and challenges
Success stories and healthcare solutions
Workforce development and financial support
Action planning through hands-on workgroups
Upcoming Summits
Rural Economic Development Summit: Health Ecosystems and Workforce Pipelines
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health are hosting a rural economic development summit to explore the important economic role of healthcare institutions in rural communities.
WHEN: June 3, 2025
WHERE: Pennsylvania Rural Electric Association, 212 Locust Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
COUNTIES: Statewide
Central Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit
WHEN: June 23, 2025
WHERE: Juniata College in Huntington
COUNTIES: Juniata, Mifflin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Centre, Blair, Bedford, and Franklin
Past Summits
Western Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit
WHEN: April 16, 2025
WHERE: Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP)
COUNTIES: Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion & Armstrong