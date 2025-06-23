Skip to agency navigation
    Juniata; Mifflin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Centre; Blair; Bedford; Franklin

    Central Pennsylvania Regional Rural Health Summit

    Monday, June 23, 2025 | 8am - 4pm
    Juniata College in Huntington

    About

    Juniata, Mifflin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Centre, Blair, Bedford, and Franklin Counties will host the Central PA Regional Rural Healthcare summit held by Juniata College on June 23, 2025.

    The Commonwealth’s Regional Rural Healthcare Summits are focused on convening local stakeholders around healthcare delivery system reform and actions that are specific to their local needs and priorities.  The goal is to catalyze a regional approach to community engagement and partnership that aligns the many existing resources and creates the collaborations, support, and health workforce pipeline needed for long-term rural healthcare sustainability and economic revitalization.

    ✔ Want to Attend? Registration is limited.

    TBD

    ✔ Want to Host a Summit in Your Region?

    Submit a form and we'll contact you.

    DRAFT Agenda for the June 23 Summit

    0800- 0900: Registration, coffee and networking

    0900- 0915: Welcome and Stage Setting. Lauren/Jim (JC) then Mark/Lisa

    0915-0945: Plenary 1: Deb Bogen—Why are We Here? (Data—Highlight regional statistics)

    0945-1000: Transition to Work Groups

    • Women’s Health & Maternity Care
    • Behavioral Health Care
    • Aging
    • Access and Transportation

    1000-1145: Small Group Work

    1145-1200: Grab lunch—return to main area for Noon Panel

    1200 - 1300: Lunch & Panel Presentation/Discussion with Q&A

    Topic: Workforce Development: Expanding Primary Care and Nursing to Meet Community Needs

    • Panelists: To be determined (Val Arkoosh/representatives from healthcare, government, and community organizations)

    1300 - 1330: What’s Happening at Juniata College?

    1330 - 1445: Return to Work groups

    1445-1515: Workgroup Report-Outs.  Establish do-outs and timelines

    1515-1545: Closing & Next Ste

    June 23 Summit Documents

