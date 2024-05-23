Skip to agency navigation
    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Nutrition Education

    Nutrition Education

    The choices you make about the foods you and your family eat play an important role in promoting good health and preventing chronic diseases.

    The goal of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed), the new name for Food Stamp Nutrition Education, is to improve the likelihood that individuals eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will make healthy food choices within a limited budget and choose physically active lifestyles consistent with the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans and MyPlate.

    As part of nutrition education, these programs encourage individuals to:

    • Eat fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and fat-free or low-fat milk products every day.
    • Be physically active every day as part of a healthy lifestyle.
    • Balance caloric intake from food and beverages with calories expended.

     

