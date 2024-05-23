The choices you make about the foods you and your family eat play an important role in promoting good health and preventing chronic diseases.
The goal of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed), the new name for Food Stamp Nutrition Education, is to improve the likelihood that individuals eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will make healthy food choices within a limited budget and choose physically active lifestyles consistent with the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans and MyPlate.
As part of nutrition education, these programs encourage individuals to:
- Eat fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and fat-free or low-fat milk products every day.
- Be physically active every day as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Balance caloric intake from food and beverages with calories expended.
Additional Nutrition Resources
- Nutrition.gov
The federal government's nutrition information web site.
- Pennsylvania SNAP Education (SNAP-Ed)
A statewide program that provides SNAP-Ed to low-income individuals and families who are eligible to receive SNAP/Food Stamp benefits.