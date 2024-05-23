Every year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) evaluates the income eligibility standards, the maximum thrifty food plan, and the minimum benefit amount.
The changes to the SNAP Income Limits can be found here.
The Maximum Thrifty Food Plan is the maximum number of benefits a household can receive. Below are the changes to the Maximum Thrifty Food Plan effective October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024.
Household Size
Maximum Thrifty Food Plan
1
$291
2
$535
3
$766
4
$973
5
$1,155
6
$1.386
7
$1,532
8
$1,751
9
$1,970
10
$2,189
Each Additional Member
$219
- There is no change to the minimum benefit this year. The minimum benefit remains $23 through September 30, 2024.
- To check your EBT card balance, you can call 1-888-EBT-PENN (1-888-328-7366) or view it online at www.ConnectEBT.com
- For other questions about your SNAP benefits, you can call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or your local county assistance office.
- For more information on SNAP Mass Grant changes, follow the link to the Operations Memorandum