Every year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) evaluates the income eligibility standards, the maximum thrifty food plan, and the minimum benefit amount.



The changes to the SNAP Income Limits can be found here.

The Maximum Thrifty Food Plan is the maximum number of benefits a household can receive. Below are the changes to the Maximum Thrifty Food Plan effective October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024.

Household Size Maximum Thrifty Food Plan 1 $291 2 $535 3 $766 4 $973 5 $1,155 6 $1.386 7 $1,532 8 $1,751 9 $1,970 10 $2,189 Each Additional Member $219