History



"Baby Mary" was found on July 11, 2001, at the Sunbury Municipal Transfer Station. Her death led to the enactment of Pennsylvania's Safe Haven Law, also known as the Newborn Protection Act. The law was enacted in 2002 and gave parents the option to bring their newborn to any Pennsylvania hospital (excluding facilities caring exclusively for people with mental illness or primarily engaged in rehabilitation services or long-term care). The law was amended in 2014 to include a police officer at a police stations and then again in 2017 to include emergency services providers on the grounds of an entity employing the emergency services providers or otherwise providing access to the emergency services provider requires a coordinated effort at the local level as there are multiple community partners involved as Safe Havens. Coordination among the hospital, county children and youth agency, law enforcement officials, emergency services providers and the department is required.

On June 25th, 2012, the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously passed a resolution declaring July 11th as "Safe Haven Day."

Since 2003, 51 babies have been relinquished under Safe Haven.