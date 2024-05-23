Afraid to tell anyone you're pregnant? Don't know what to do with the baby?
As long as the baby is unharmed and not a victim of any crime, you will not be in trouble. The baby will be examined by a doctor and provided any medical care needed. The local county children and youth agency will take custody of the baby and find him or her a loving family.
Learn More
About Safe Haven
Safe Haven Helpline: 1-866-921-SAFE (7233)
The Pennsylvania Safe Haven law gives parents a safe, legal alternative to abandoning their baby. It allows parents to bring their newborn (up to 28 days old) to any Pennsylvania hospital, to a police officer at a police station, or an emergency services provider at an EMS station without the fear of criminal prosecution — as long as the baby has not been harmed. Pennsylvania is one of 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico that have enacted safe haven legislation.
History
"Baby Mary" was found on July 11, 2001, at the Sunbury Municipal Transfer Station. Her death led to the enactment of Pennsylvania's Safe Haven Law, also known as the Newborn Protection Act. The law was enacted in 2002 and gave parents the option to bring their newborn to any Pennsylvania hospital (excluding facilities caring exclusively for people with mental illness or primarily engaged in rehabilitation services or long-term care). The law was amended in 2014 to include a police officer at a police stations and then again in 2017 to include emergency services providers on the grounds of an entity employing the emergency services providers or otherwise providing access to the emergency services provider requires a coordinated effort at the local level as there are multiple community partners involved as Safe Havens. Coordination among the hospital, county children and youth agency, law enforcement officials, emergency services providers and the department is required.
On June 25th, 2012, the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously passed a resolution declaring July 11th as "Safe Haven Day."
Since 2003, 51 babies have been relinquished under Safe Haven.
Safe Haven Resources
For counties, emergency services providers, hospitals, and police.
- Safe Haven Bulletin (OCYF #3920-20-01)
Safe Haven 24x36 inch Poster
Download PDF files:
Safe Haven 11x17 inch Poster
Download PDF files:
