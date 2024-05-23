Network Organizations

The contractors to the Refugee Resettlement Program (RRP) represent a broad spectrum of public and private-sector agencies. At present, the network includes more than 30 organizations providing employment, educational, legal, social work, training, and support services to thousands of refugees statewide.



The RRP is particularly interested in improving refugee services by attracting and involving mainstream organizations with expertise in the human services and educational fields. Please check this site from time to time for requests for proposals (RFPs), or contact us for information regarding programs and contracting opportunities.