Good health is an important part of successful resettlement and adjustment to a new life in the United States.

From health problems they may have faced in their home countries to adjusting to a new health care system in a foreign country, the many health challenges refugees face pose significant issues for both refugees and the communities they live in.

The Refugee Health Program works with commonwealth-selected medical providers to ensure that all refugees receive an initial health assessment to identify and treat health conditions or health-related issues that could get in the way of successful resettlement. The Refugee Health Program also works with statewide partners to develop and implement health promotion programs that educate and empower refugees in taking charge of their own health.

The program also offers social work support to address common barriers to equitable health care encountered by newly arrived refugees. The supports include access to language services and connections to culturally responsive wellness resources.