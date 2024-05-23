Service Contractor Directory

VIEW: Regional Refugee Social Service Providers | Refugee Health Screening Providers
The Pennsylvania Refugee Resettlement Program contracts with organizations throughout the state to provide a variety of assistance to refugees. Services include:
- Employment Programs
- English as a Second Language (ESL) programs
- Interpretation and Translation
- Citizenship Preparation courses
- Asylee Outreach Project
- Services to Older Refugees
- Information Referral
- Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program
- TANF employment and training programs
PA Refugee Resettlement Program (RRP) contractors can be contacted for information regarding:
- Regional programs and services;
- The availability of refugee candidates for employment;
- Recruitment of refugees to fill employers' current or prospective job openings; or
- Opportunities for developing employer-specific vocational ESL programs.
Regional Refugee Social Service Providers
|Organization
|Address
|Programs Offered
Allentown/Scranton
|Bethany Christian Services Allentown
|1227 W Liberty Street, Suite 200B Allentown PA 18102
Phone: 484-408-6830
|Resettlement, Employment
Pittsburgh
|Jewish Family & Children Services
|5743 Bartlett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Phone: 412-422-7200
|Resettlement, Employment
Erie
|Multicultural Community Resource Center
|554 E 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503
Phone: 814-455-0212
|Elderly, Elderly Outreach, Employment
|U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Erie
|517 E 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504
Phone: 814-452-3935
|Elderly, Elderly Outreach, Employment
Harrisburg/Lancaster
|Bethany Christian Services Lancaster
|31 S Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
Phone: 717-399-3213
|Resettlement, Employment
|Church World Service (Lancaster)
|308 E King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
Phone: 717-358-9341 / Fax: 717-381-2896
|Resettlement, Employment, Legal Immigration Services
|Church World Service (Harrisburg)
|2101 N. Front St, Building 3, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA
Phone: 717-358-9351
|Resettlement, Employment, Social Services
|International Service Center
|21 South River Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
Phone: 717-236-9401
|Citizenship
Philadelphia
|Bethany Christian Services
|610 Old York Rd #220, Jenkintown, PA 19046
Phone: 215-376-6200
|Unaccompanied Refugee Minor (URM) Foster Care, Adult Resettlement
|HIAS and Council
|600 Chestnut St, Suite 500B, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Phone: 215-832-0912
|Resettlement, Asylee Outreach, Citizenship, Elderly, Elderly Citizenship, Outreach
|JEVS
|2770 Red Lion Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114
Phone: 215-728-4210
|Employment
|Nationalities Service Center
|1216 Arch Street 4th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Phone: 215-893-8400
|Resettlement, Employment
|New World Association
|9857 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19115
Phone: 215-856-7314
|Youth Mentoring, Social Services
Refugee Health Screening Providers
|Provider
|Contact Information
Allentown
|Neighborhood Center of the Lehigh Valley
|Vida Nueva at Casa
(located inside Casa Guadalupe Center)
218 North 2nd Street, Allentown, PA 18102
Phone: (610) 841-8400
Erie
|2928 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16508
Phone: (814) 453-6229
Harrisburg
|Hamilton Health Center
|110 South 17th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Phone: (717) 232-9971
|Sadler Health Center
|100 North Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
Phone: (717) 218-6670
Lancaster
|Union Community Care
Lancaster Grandview Plaza
Lancaster Downtown
Lebanon Medical
To schedule an appointment at a Union Community Care location, please call (717) 299-6372 ext. 23302
Philadelphia
|Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Primary Care
|Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pediatric Care Center
4865 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19139
Phone: (267) 425-9800
|Drexel Family Medicine
|(Multiple locations, check website for details)
|Einstein Internal Medicine / Einstein Pediatrics
|Paley Building, First Floor
5501 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Phone: (215) 456-7890
|Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers
|Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center, 5th Floor
1207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Phone: (215) 525-8670
|Greater Philadelphia Health Action — Southeast Health Center
|800 Washington Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Phone: (215) 339-5100
|Jefferson Family Medicine Associates
|833 Chestnut Street East, Suite 301
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Phone : (215) 955-5561
|Mercy Catholic Medical Center Mercy Fitzgerald Campus
|1500 Lansdowne Ave
Darby, PA 19023
Phone: (610) 237-4000
|Nemours Pediatrics
|833 Chestnut Street East, Suite 300
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Phone: (215) 861-8830
|Penn Center for Primary Care
|Medical Arts Building, Suite 102
51 N. 39th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Phone: (215) 662-9990
|PHMC Care Clinic
|1200 Callowhill St #101
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Phone : (215) 825.8220
|PHMC Health Connection
|1900 N 9th St #104
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Phone: (215) 765-6690
Pittsburgh
|4516 Browns Hill Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Phone: (412) 422-7442
Scranton
|648 N. Main Avenue, Taylor, PA 18517
Phone: (570) 348-1101