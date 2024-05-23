Service Contractor Directory

VIEW: Regional Refugee Social Service Providers | Refugee Health Screening Providers



The Pennsylvania Refugee Resettlement Program contracts with organizations throughout the state to provide a variety of assistance to refugees. Services include:

Employment Programs



English as a Second Language (ESL) programs

Interpretation and Translation

Citizenship Preparation courses

Asylee Outreach Project



Services to Older Refugees



Information Referral

Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program

TANF employment and training programs



PA Refugee Resettlement Program (RRP) contractors can be contacted for information regarding:

Regional programs and services;



The availability of refugee candidates for employment;



Recruitment of refugees to fill employers' current or prospective job openings; or



Opportunities for developing employer-specific vocational ESL programs.



Regional Refugee Social Service Providers