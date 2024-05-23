Skip to agency navigation
Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAM

    Service Contractor Directory

    VIEW: Regional Refugee Social Service Providers | Refugee Health Screening Providers

    The Pennsylvania Refugee Resettlement Program contracts with organizations throughout the state to provide a variety of assistance to refugees. Services include:

    • Employment Programs
    • English as a Second Language (ESL) programs
    • Interpretation and Translation
    • Citizenship Preparation courses
    • Asylee Outreach Project
    • Services to Older Refugees
    • Information Referral
    • Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program
    • TANF employment and training programs

    PA Refugee Resettlement Program (RRP) contractors can be contacted for information regarding:

    • Regional programs and services;
    • The availability of refugee candidates for employment;
    • Recruitment of refugees to fill employers' current or prospective job openings; or
    • Opportunities for developing employer-specific vocational ESL programs.

     

    Regional Refugee Social Service Providers

    OrganizationAddressPrograms Offered

    ​Allentown/Scranton

    Bethany Christian Services Allentown1227 W Liberty Street, Suite 200B Allentown PA 18102
    Phone: 484-408-6830
    		Resettlement, Employment

    ​Pittsburgh

    Jewish Family & Children Services5743 Bartlett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    Phone: 412-422-7200    		Resettlement, Employment

    Erie

    ​​Multicultural Community Resource Center554 E 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503
    Phone: 814-455-0212    		Elderly, Elderly Outreach, Employment
    U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Erie517 E 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504
    Phone: 814-452-3935    		Elderly, Elderly Outreach, Employment

    ​Harrisburg/Lancaster

    Bethany Christian Services Lancaster31 S Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
    Phone: 717-399-3213    		Resettlement, Employment
    Church World Service (Lancaster)308 E King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
    Phone: 717-358-9341 / Fax: 717-381-2896    		Resettlement, Employment, Legal Immigration Services
    Church World Service (Harrisburg)2101 N. Front St, Building 3, 3rd Floor, Harrisburg, PA
    Phone: 717-358-9351     		Resettlement, Employment, Social Services
    ​International Service Center21 South River Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Phone: 717-236-9401    		Citizenship

    Philadelphia

    Bethany Christian Services610 Old York Rd #220, Jenkintown, PA 19046
    Phone: 215-376-6200    		Unaccompanied Refugee Minor (URM) Foster Care, Adult Resettlement
    ​HIAS and Council600 Chestnut St, Suite 500B, Philadelphia, PA 19106
    Phone: 215-832-0912    		Resettlement, Asylee Outreach, Citizenship, Elderly, Elderly Citizenship, Outreach
    JEVS2770 Red Lion Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114
    Phone: 215-728-4210    		Employment
    Nationalities Service Center1216 Arch Street 4th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Phone: 215-893-8400    		Resettlement, Employment
    New World Association9857 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19115
    Phone: 215-856-7314    		Youth Mentoring, Social Services

     

    Refugee Health Screening Providers

    ProviderContact Information

    ​Allentown

    Neighborhood Center of the Lehigh ValleyVida Nueva at Casa
    (located inside Casa Guadalupe Center)
    218 North 2nd Street, Allentown, PA 18102
    Phone: (610) 841-8400

    Erie


    Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System

     

    		2928 Peach Street
    Erie, PA 16508
    Phone: (814) 453-6229

    ​Harrisburg

    Hamilton Health Center110 South 17th Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17104
    Phone: (717) 232-9971
    Sadler Health Center100 North Hanover Street
    Carlisle, PA 17013
    Phone: (717) 218-6670

    ​Lancaster

    Union Community Care

    Lancaster Grandview Plaza
    802 New Holland Avenue
    Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17602
    Phone: 717-299-6371

    Lancaster Downtown
    304 N Water St, Lancaster, PA 17603
    Phone: 717-299-6371

    Lebanon Medical
    920 Church Street, Lebanon, PA 17046
    Phone: (717) 272-2700

    To schedule an appointment at a Union Community Care location, please call (717) 299-6372 ext. 23302

    Philadelphia
    Please Note: Refugee Health Screening Clinics in Philadelphia are not DHS contracted clinics

    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Primary CareNicholas and Athena Karabots Pediatric Care Center
    4865 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19139
    Phone: (267) 425-9800
    Drexel Family Medicine(Multiple locations, check website for details)
    Einstein Internal Medicine / Einstein PediatricsPaley Building, First Floor
    5501 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19141
    Phone: (215) 456-7890
    Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers
    		Pediatric and Adolescent Health Center, 5th Floor
    1207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Phone: (215) 525-8670
    Greater Philadelphia Health Action — Southeast Health Center
    		800 Washington Avenue
    Philadelphia, PA 19147
    Phone: (215) 339-5100
    Jefferson Family Medicine Associates
    		833 Chestnut Street East, Suite 301
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Phone : (215) 955-5561
    Mercy Catholic Medical Center Mercy Fitzgerald Campus
    		1500 Lansdowne Ave
    Darby, PA 19023
    Phone: (610) 237-4000
    Nemours Pediatrics
    		833 Chestnut Street East, Suite 300
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Phone: (215) 861-8830
    Penn Center for Primary Care
    		Medical Arts Building, Suite 102
    51 N. 39th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
    Phone: (215) 662-9990
    PHMC Care Clinic
    		1200 Callowhill St #101
    Philadelphia, PA 19123
    Phone : (215) 825.8220
    PHMC Health Connection
    		1900 N 9th St #104
    Philadelphia, PA 19122
    Phone: (215) 765-6690

    Pittsburgh

    Squirrel Hill Health Center

     

    		4516 Browns Hill Rd.
    Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    Phone: (412) 422-7442

    Scranton

    Redi-Care

     

    		648 N. Main Avenue, Taylor, PA 18517
    Phone: (570) 348-1101

     

     