The Refugee Resettlement Program (RRP) contracts with qualified organizations for the provision of citizenship preparation services for refugees. These services include:



Naturalization examination preparation in history, civics, and English



Naturalization examination interviewing skills; and

Legal assistance in counseling, preparation of applications, and representation before the INS.

Only organizations that are recognized by the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) are eligible to provide legal services.

Service providers



Organization Address Phone Allentown Bethany Christian Services Allentown 108 North 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18102 (484) 408-6830 Erie Multicultural Community Resource Center 554 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503 (814) 455-0212 U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants 517 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504 (814) 452-3935 Harrisburg International Service Center 21 South River Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101 (717) 236-9401 Catholic Charities of Harrisburg — Immigration and Refugee Services 939 E Park Dr, Suite 102, Harrisburg, PA 17105 (717) 232-0568 Lancaster Church World Service 308 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 717-381-2890 Bethany Christian Services Lancaster

1681 Crown Avenue, Suite 201, Lancaster, PA 17601 717-399-3213 Philadelphia HIAS and Council Migration Service

2100 Arch Street, 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103 215-832-0906 New World Association

9857 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19115 215-856-7314 Nationalities Service Center

1216 Arch Street, 4th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107 215-467-0690 Pittsburgh Jewish Family & Community Service of Pittsburgh

5734 Bartlett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 412-422-7200 AJAPO 2990 Bedford Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 412-391-4985 Scranton Catholic Social Services of Scranton 516 Fig Street, Scranton, PA 18505 570-207-2283

More Information

For more information please contact the PA Refugee Resettlement Program by email at RA-PWREFUGEEPROGRAM@pa.gov or call (717) 787-8608

