    REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAM

    Citizenship Preparation

    The Refugee Resettlement Program (RRP) contracts with qualified organizations for the provision of citizenship preparation services for refugees. These services include:

    • Naturalization examination preparation in history, civics, and English
    • Naturalization examination interviewing skills; and
    • Legal assistance in counseling, preparation of applications, and representation before the INS.

    Only organizations that are recognized by the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) are eligible to provide legal services.

    Service providers

    OrganizationAddressPhone
    Allentown
    Bethany Christian Services Allentown108 North 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18102(484) 408-6830
    Erie
    Multicultural Community Resource Center554 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503(814) 455-0212
    U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants517 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504(814) 452-3935
    Harrisburg
    International Service Center21 South River Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101(717) 236-9401
    Catholic Charities of Harrisburg — Immigration and Refugee Services939 E Park Dr, Suite 102, Harrisburg, PA 17105(717) 232-0568
    Lancaster
    Church World Service308 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602717-381-2890
    Bethany Christian Services Lancaster
    		1681 Crown Avenue, Suite 201, Lancaster, PA 17601717-399-3213
    Philadelphia
    HIAS and Council Migration Service
    		2100 Arch Street, 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-832-0906
    New World Association
    		9857 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19115215-856-7314
    Nationalities Service Center
    		1216 Arch Street, 4th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-467-0690
    Pittsburgh
    Jewish Family & Community Service of Pittsburgh
    		5734 Bartlett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217412-422-7200
    AJAPO2990 Bedford Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219412-391-4985
    Scranton
    Catholic Social Services of Scranton516 Fig Street, Scranton, PA 18505570-207-2283

    More Information

    For more information please contact the PA Refugee Resettlement Program by email at RA-PWREFUGEEPROGRAM@pa.gov or call (717) 787-8608