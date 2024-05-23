The Refugee Resettlement Program (RRP) contracts with qualified organizations for the provision of citizenship preparation services for refugees. These services include:
- Naturalization examination preparation in history, civics, and English
- Naturalization examination interviewing skills; and
- Legal assistance in counseling, preparation of applications, and representation before the INS.
Only organizations that are recognized by the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) are eligible to provide legal services.
Service providers
|Organization
|Address
|Phone
|Allentown
|Bethany Christian Services Allentown
|108 North 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18102
|(484) 408-6830
|Erie
|Multicultural Community Resource Center
|554 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16503
|(814) 455-0212
|U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants
|517 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504
|(814) 452-3935
|Harrisburg
|International Service Center
|21 South River Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
|(717) 236-9401
|Catholic Charities of Harrisburg — Immigration and Refugee Services
|939 E Park Dr, Suite 102, Harrisburg, PA 17105
|(717) 232-0568
|Lancaster
|Church World Service
|308 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
|717-381-2890
|Bethany Christian Services Lancaster
|1681 Crown Avenue, Suite 201, Lancaster, PA 17601
|717-399-3213
|Philadelphia
|HIAS and Council Migration Service
|2100 Arch Street, 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103
|215-832-0906
|New World Association
|9857 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19115
|215-856-7314
|Nationalities Service Center
|1216 Arch Street, 4th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107
|215-467-0690
|Pittsburgh
|Jewish Family & Community Service of Pittsburgh
|5734 Bartlett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
|412-422-7200
|AJAPO
|2990 Bedford Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
|412-391-4985
|Scranton
|Catholic Social Services of Scranton
|516 Fig Street, Scranton, PA 18505
|570-207-2283
More Information
For more information please contact the PA Refugee Resettlement Program by email at RA-PWREFUGEEPROGRAM@pa.gov or call (717) 787-8608