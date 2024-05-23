PA Refugee Resettlement Program

Skip to agency navigation
    The mission of the Refugee Resettlement Program is to help refugees and their families obtain employment, economic self-sufficiency, and social integration within the shortest possible time after their arrival into the commonwealth.

    Illustration of diverse people with the words: Welcome to Pennsylvania"

    Since October 1, 1991, refugees from more than thirty countries have resettled in the commonwealth, representing diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds. The Cumulative Arrival Figures presented on this site include refugees initially resettled in Pennsylvania; not included are other asylees and refugees initially resettled in other states.

    Most refugee resettlement entails reunification of family members and/or planned placement in regions where there are good prospects for rapid employment and sufficient support services to facilitate adjustment to life in the United States. 

    Employment

    Refugee Health

    PA Refugee Icon Map

    Refugee Resource Map

    Good Job Happy Family

    Cuban Haitian Entrant Thumb

    Cuban & Haitian Entrants

    Pennsylvania for Ukraine

    Support for Ukrainians

    Afghan Behavioral Health

    Refugee Mental & Behavioral Health

    Get Connected

    Contact Us

