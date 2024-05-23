PA Refugee Resettlement Program

Since October 1, 1991, refugees from more than thirty countries have resettled in the commonwealth, representing diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds. The Cumulative Arrival Figures presented on this site include refugees initially resettled in Pennsylvania; not included are other asylees and refugees initially resettled in other states.

Most refugee resettlement entails reunification of family members and/or planned placement in regions where there are good prospects for rapid employment and sufficient support services to facilitate adjustment to life in the United States.