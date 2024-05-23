Skip to agency navigation
    Pharmacy Services

    Fee-for-Service Billing Information for Naloxone

    Naloxone Standing Order

    Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by an opioid drug (i.e., prescription pain medication, heroin, or illicit fentanyl). Please visit the PA Department of Health website for more information.

    Read the Naloxone Standing Order

    Generic Naloxone

    Fee-For-Service (FFS) covers generic naloxone without prior authorization. Claims for naloxone should be submitted via standard billing processes.

    Nasal Atomization Device

    FFS will make payment for the nasal atomization device used to administer naloxone intranasally. Providers may submit pharmacy claims for the nasal atomization device using NDC 06011-2313-06. Pharmacies will need to contact each MCO individually to obtain information about their billing procedures.