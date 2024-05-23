Fee-for-Service Billing Information for Naloxone

Generic Naloxone



Fee-For-Service (FFS) covers generic naloxone without prior authorization. Claims for naloxone should be submitted via standard billing processes.

Nasal Atomization Device

FFS will make payment for the nasal atomization device used to administer naloxone intranasally. Providers may submit pharmacy claims for the nasal atomization device using NDC 06011-2313-06. Pharmacies will need to contact each MCO individually to obtain information about their billing procedures.