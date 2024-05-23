Fee-for-Service Billing Information for Naloxone

Naloxone Standing Order
Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by an opioid drug (i.e., prescription pain medication, heroin, or illicit fentanyl). Please visit the PA Department of Health website for more information.
Generic Naloxone
Fee-For-Service (FFS) covers generic naloxone without prior authorization. Claims for naloxone should be submitted via standard billing processes.
Nasal Atomization Device
FFS will make payment for the nasal atomization device used to administer naloxone intranasally. Providers may submit pharmacy claims for the nasal atomization device using NDC 06011-2313-06. Pharmacies will need to contact each MCO individually to obtain information about their billing procedures.