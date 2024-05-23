Payment for Drug and Alcohol Services

The cost of these services will vary depending upon the type of service. Pennsylvania's Medical Assistance program, either through a managed care organization or the traditional fee-for-service system, pays for many of these services for eligible individuals. People who use services, but are not on Medical Assistance and are without access to other insurance, will be assessed for their ability to pay for services by the county SCA. If you need further assistance you may be referred to your local county assistance office (CAO), or the local Social Security Administration(SSA) Office.