OMHSAS-Approved Vendors for the 75-Hour Certified Peer Support Specialist Training
RI Consulting
Peer and Organizational Activation and Training is part of RI Consulting, a business unit of RI International. RI Consulting works to spread the message of recovery worldwide by offering tools that easily can be used use to promote recovery and resilience within an organization, with staff, or within yourself.
Additional Training for Peer Support Specialists
RI Consulting also offers several skill-building pieces of training specifically designed Peer Support Specialists who are already engaged in a Peer Support position and looking to take their skill set to a more advanced level.
- Please visit www.riinternational.com/consulting/training/ to learn more.
The Institute for Recovery and Community Integration
The Institute for Recovery and Community Integration works to introduce and advance communities' understanding of recovery and community integration as the catalyst for transforming individual lives, communities, and all levels of behavioral health systems in a culturally competent manner. This is done through:
- Workshops on recovery
- On-site Recovery Education Groups
- Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Groups
- Training WRAP Facilitators
- Operating a Peer Specialist Certificate Program and Online Forum for peer specialists
- Providing technical assistance to agencies, service providers, and municipalities.
Please visit www.mhrecovery.org to learn more