The Institute for Recovery and Community Integration works to introduce and advance communities' understanding of recovery and community integration as the catalyst for transforming individual lives, communities, and all levels of behavioral health systems in a culturally competent manner. This is done through:



Workshops on recovery

On-site Recovery Education Groups

Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Groups

Training WRAP Facilitators

Operating a Peer Specialist Certificate Program and Online Forum for peer specialists

Providing technical assistance to agencies, service providers, and municipalities.

Please visit www.mhrecovery.org to learn more