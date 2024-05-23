Skip to agency navigation
    OMHSAS-Approved Vendors for the 75-Hour Certified Peer Support Specialist Training

    RI Consulting

    Peer and Organizational Activation and Training is part of RI Consulting, a business unit of RI International. RI Consulting works to spread the message of recovery worldwide by offering tools that easily can be used use to promote recovery and resilience within an organization, with staff, or within yourself.

    Additional Training for Peer Support Specialists

    Learn More About CPSS Skill-Building Trainings

    RI Consulting also offers several skill-building pieces of training specifically designed Peer Support Specialists who are already engaged in a Peer Support position and looking to take their skill set to a more advanced level.

    The Institute for Recovery and Community Integration

    Learn More about the Institute of Recovery and Community Integration

    The Institute for Recovery and Community Integration works to introduce and advance communities' understanding of recovery and community integration as the catalyst for transforming individual lives, communities, and all levels of behavioral health systems in a culturally competent manner. This is done through:

    • Workshops on recovery
    • On-site Recovery Education Groups
    • Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Groups
    • Training WRAP Facilitators
    • Operating a Peer Specialist Certificate Program and Online Forum for peer specialists
    • Providing technical assistance to agencies, service providers, and municipalities.

    Please visit www.mhrecovery.org to learn more

     

    Memorandum of Understand for CPSS Training

    OMHSAS and the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) stating the desire to work collaboratively to continue Certified Peer Specialist (CPS) training in Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the MOU, funding may be provided in part by local OVR and in part by local mental health funding sources for OVR approved individuals/customers to participate in an OMHSAS approved 10-day, 75 hour CPS training program. For any questions or further information please contact the appropriate office.

    Contact OMHSAS

    If you have questions concerning OMHSAS programs, please contact Treasure Gallagher via e-mail or by calling at 717-705-8297.

    Email OMHSAS

    Contact OVR

    If you have questions concerning OVR programs, please contact Kaitlin Salvati via email or by calling 717-783-9964.

    Email OVR