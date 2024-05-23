The Olmstead Plan for the Pennsylvania State Mental Health system, first issued in 2011 and revised in 2013 and 2016, reflects the commonwealth's continued progress toward ending the unnecessary institutionalization of adults who have a serious and persistent mental illness.

The plan details the specific steps that the commonwealth will take to achieve that goal and calls for implementation to be reviewed at regular intervals to assess progress and determine the need for revision and updates.

The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) has the following mission and vision: "For every individual served by the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service system to have the opportunity for growth, recovery, and inclusion in their community, have access to culturally competent services and supports of their choice, and to enjoy a quality of life that includes family members and friends.” This plan will help to make that vision a reality.