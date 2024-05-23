​Military Cultural Competence Training

Free Military Cultural Competence training is now available online for persons who provide services and/or assistance to our service members, veterans and their families. For individuals looking to increase awareness and skill set, wanting to provide better assistance and services to those who have served our country try the “Military and Family Behavioral Health“ online program, it is an easy and efficient way to start.

In the fall of 2013 OMHSAS held a series of forums that offered education and practical resources that veterans, family members and behavioral healthcare providers can use in their daily lives to address the myriad of issues veterans experience as they return home. Below is a list of providers who attended one of the forums.

Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)

Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) is a cognitive-behavioral treatment for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). CPT was developed in the late 1980s and has been shown to be effective in reducing PTSD symptoms related to a variety of traumatic events including child abuse, combat, rape, and natural disasters. CPT is endorsed by the US Departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense, and the International Society of Traumatic Stress Studies as a best practice for the treatment of PTSD. CPT is an empirically-supported treatment for Veterans with PTSD.