First Episode Psychosis (FEP) is characterized by disruptions to a person’s thoughts and perceptions that make it difficult for them to realize what is real and what is not.

The disruptions can include seeing hearing and believing things that are not real or having strange persistent thoughts, behaviors, and emotions. Research has shown that individuals generally have better treatment outcomes when they receive appropriate treatment for psychosis as early as possible following their first experience of these symptoms. The World Health Organization recommends FEP treatment to occur within the first twelve weeks.

