Medicaid for Children with Special Needs (PH95)

The child’s medical condition must be verified as meeting SSA’s disability criteria by the Department of Human Services’ Medical Review Team. The CAO will send you a letter requesting additional medical documentation. Documentation that is submitted to the CAO must be current, comprehensive, and verify all the child’s signs, symptoms, findings, duration, and functional impact as it relates to their disability. If you do not have the medical documentation, take the letter to your child’s provider(s) who is treating the condition(s).

Documentation is due within 30 days of the mail date of the letter, but if you need additional time, contact your CAO as soon as possible. As long as you are cooperating with the request for the documentation, your child’s MA can remain open.

