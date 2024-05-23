Skip to agency navigation
    Suspect Abuse? Report it!

    Call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

    If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call ChildLine. Mandatory reporters can report online through the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) system.

    Make the Call
    Report Online

    How ChildLine Protects Children

    ChildLine is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program designed to accept child abuse referrals and general child well-being concerns, and transmit the information quickly to the appropriate investigating agency.  

    ChildLine is responsible for receiving verbal and electronic referrals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.  

    • The toll-free hotline, 1-800-932-0313, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected child abuse. Mandated reporters can report electronically

    Additionally, child abuse investigation outcomes and general protective services assessment outcomes are submitted to, and reviewed and finalized by, ChildLine specialists.

     

