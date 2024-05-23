Skip to agency navigation
    PROMISe

    ​CHIP Provider Enrollment Information

    The Department of Human Services (DHS) is implementing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Provider Screening and Enrollment provisions which require all providers who render services to CHIP enrollees to be enrolled with DHS. To enroll, providers must complete an enrollment application appropriate for their provider type and submit all required documents. If a provider is already enrolled in the Pennsylvania Medical Assistance program, the provider does not need to enroll again in CHIP.

    Criminal Background Check

    DHS has assigned certain provider types and specialties to the "high" categorical risk level. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires all providers deemed to be a high categorical risk level to obtain criminal background checks, which include a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) criminal background check and a Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check. Any person with a 5 percent or greater direct or indirect ownership interest in the high-risk provider must also submit criminal background check information. For more information, please see Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-17-03.

    Please do not register through either of the below links unless you have been notified by the Department that you, or the Provider you own, are classified as a High Risk provider and must be fingerprinted. Applicants seeking Child Abuse Clearances for purposes of employment, due to working with children, for example, should NOT use the below links.

    If you are an individual provider who has been placed in the "high" categorical risk level, please visit the IdentoGo website and follow the instructions provided for obtaining a fingerprint-based criminal background check.

    If you are the owner of a provider that has been placed in the "high" categorical risk level, please visit the IdentoGo website and follow the instructions provided for obtaining a fingerprint-based criminal background check.

    Please note that if the banner at the top of the screen does not read OMAP – Medical Assistance Provider Direct/Indirect Ownership Interest or OMAP – Medical Assistance Provider, your background check information will be sent to the wrong office and you will have to re-register.

    Once registered, you will be assigned a registration code. Please enter that code and the date of your screening into the Electronic Provider Portal application.

    To obtain a Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check, visit the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check EPATCH website. The department will request the results of the State Police Criminal Record Check from the provider and any person with a 5 percent or greater ownership interest in the provider. Please retain and submit these results directly to the Department.

    Enroll Electronically

    CHIP Providers are now able to enroll through the electronic provider enrollment application. The benefits of using the secure online portal are:

    • Allowing documents, that previously had to be mailed or faxed, to be uploaded directly to the portal
    • Permitting providers to see the status of their submission
    • Decreasing wait time to review applications
    • Instructions for navigating the portal - Electronic Provider Enrollment User Manual v1.1

    Enroll on Paper

    The table below contains links to applicable provider enrollment forms for each provider type. Print the documents for your provider type and follow the instructions for completing the documents. Please check if the provider type has additional requirements that must be included with the application. Click here for a list of provider types and specialties for CHIP providers/CHIP Provider Crosswalk.

    All enrollment documents are in Adobe PDF format. You must have a copy of Adobe Acrobat Reader installed on your system to view them.

    For questions, please call Provider Enrollment at 1-800-537-8862 and select option 2, then option 4.

    CHIP Provider Type
    (Code and Description)

    Enrollment Documents

    01 - Inpatient Facility

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

    **Additional requirements for Inpatient Facilities:
    Acute Care Hospital
    Psychiatric Hospitals and Units
    Medical Rehabilitation Hospitals and Units
    JCAHO Certified RTF (Residential Treatment Facility)
    Hospital-Based Medical Clinic
    Short Procedure Unit in a Hospital

    02 - Ambulatory Surgical Center

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

    03 - Extended Care Facility

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

    04 - Rehabilitation Facility

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

    05 - Home Health Agency

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

    06 - Hospice

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

    07 - Capitation

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

    08 - Clinic
    Including: Federally Qualified Health Center, Rural Health Clinic, Non-FQHC/RHC Clinics

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application
    **Additional Requirements for Clinics

    09 - Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNP)

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application
    ** Additional requirements for CRNPs

    10 - Midlevel Practitioner
    Including: Physician Assistants, Public Health Dental Hygienist, Acupuncturists

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application

    11 - Mental Health/Substance Abuse Services Provider

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application
    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application
    **Additional requirements for individual Mental Health Substance Abuse providers.

    14 - Podiatrist

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application

    15 - Chiropractor

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application

    16 - Nurse

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application

    17 - Therapist

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application

    18 - Optometrist

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application


    19 - Psychologist

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application


    20 - Audiologist

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application
    **Additional requirements for Audiologist

    21 - Case Manager

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application

    23 - Nutritionist

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application

    24 - Pharmacy

    *CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application
    **Additional requirements for Pharmacies

     

    25 - Durable Medical Equipment/Medical Supplies

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

    26 - Transportation Provider

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application


    27 - Dentist

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application
    **Additional requirements for Dentist/Orthodontists

    28 - Laboratory

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application
    **Additional requirements for Laboratories

    29 - Mobile X-ray Clinic and IDTF

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

    30 - Renal Dialysis Clinic

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application
    **Additional Requirements for Renal Dialysis Clinic


    31 - Physician/Physician Group

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application


    32 - Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application


    33 - Certified Nurse Midwife

    CHIP ONLY Individual Provider Application
    CHIP ONLY Group Provider Application

    37 – Tobacco Cessation

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

    47 – Birth Center

    CHIP ONLY Facility/Agency Enrollment Application

     