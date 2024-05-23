​Limited English Proficiency Interpreter Services for Medical Appointments

Since you have services through the MA program, you will need to ask your doctor to help you get an interpreter. If you have problems getting an interpreter, you or someone helping you can contact us to ask for more help. Call the Office of Medical Assistance, Bureau of Fee-for-Service Programs and leave a voice mail message. Messages are checked daily. If a message is left after normal working hours, we will call you the next day with an interpreter to help you.



Bureau of Fee-for-Service Programs



Use one of the following methods to request a language interpreter.

Call 1-866-872-8969 — Choose Option 1 for English, Option 2 for Spanish, Option 3 for Vietnamese, Option 4 for Cambodian, Option 5 for Russian, Option 6 for Mandarin Chinese, or Option 7 for a sign language interpreter and leave a detailed voice mail message.



— Choose Option 1 for English, Option 2 for Spanish, Option 3 for Vietnamese, Option 4 for Cambodian, Option 5 for Russian, Option 6 for Mandarin Chinese, or Option 7 for a sign language interpreter and leave a detailed voice mail message. TDD/TTY: PA Relay 711 — Give the operator the 1-866-872-8969 phone number to call, choose Option #7 for a sign language interpreter, and leave a detailed voice mail message.

— Give the operator the 1-866-872-8969 phone number to call, choose Option #7 for a sign language interpreter, and leave a detailed voice mail message. E-mail — MA-Interpreter@pa.gov

You or someone helping you will need to know the information below when calling:

Person's name



Person's ten digit Medical Assistance ID number

Doctor's name, address and telephone number

Date and time of appointment

Language needed

Reason why the doctor did not provide an interpreter (if known)

If you need our help, please call two weeks before your doctor's appointment. Calling will give us enough time to have an interpreter for your appointment.