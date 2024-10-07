Department of Human Services Highlights Trauma-Informed Research and Resources for Individuals with Autism

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) today released the latest issue of the Positive Approaches Journal, which aims to provide the most recent research for people with mental and behavioral health challenges, intellectual disabilities, autism, and other developmental disabilities to help them live an everyday life. This edition focuses on the importance of trauma-informed research and the best practices that can be implemented to support people with autism.

“DHS works to ensure that Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism have the services and supports they need,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “We know that there is a higher prevalence of trauma among individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism, and it is our hope that the research in this edition of the Positive Approaches Journal can help individuals and families find the resources they need to improve their everyday lives.”

The Shapiro Administration believes that every Pennsylvanian with intellectual disabilities and autism deserves to receive the supports they need to achieve an everyday life with dignity and opportunity to pursue their goals and live, work, and recreate among their families and peers. Life-changing investments in Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget secured historic increases in funding for home- and community-based services for Pennsylvanians with intellectual disability and autism (ID/A) as well as increases in rates for the providers responsible for essential care and support of these individuals every day.

This edition of the Positive Approaches Journal features research and articles on the following:

Data Discoveries outlines an increased prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder among individuals with autism and identifies trends that indicate an urgent need for further research, clinician training, and increased awareness.

Creating a Trauma-Informed Human Services Workforce in Pennsylvania: A Successful Cross-Sector Collaboration details the delivery of Trauma-Informed Care in Pennsylvania and demonstrates how collaboration between state government and other stakeholders helps to create safe, supportive environments that promote healing and resilience for children and youth.

Trauma and Social Adversity in Autism: Considerations and Directions for Clinicians and Researchers highlights recent research on the influence of the environment on mental health outcomes among people with autism.

Utilization of Art Therapy in Processing Overwhelming Emotions for Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder details research that found that there was a trend in reduced depression and PTSD symptoms for these individuals after art therapy sessions.

The journal is a collaboration of DHS’ Office of Developmental Programs and Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. It collects resources, observations, and advancements in mental and behavioral health in order to better serve people in their communities.

Read this edition of the Positive Approaches Journal.

For more information visit www.dhs.pa.gov.