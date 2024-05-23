The Bureau of Early Learning Policy and Professional Development develops and implements standards for early childhood education programs and professionals to improve the quality of early learning for young children and provides financial support and technical assistance for programs and professionals.

The Bureau is also responsible for establishing and maintaining the rules, regulations, and procedures for the subsidized child care program, Child Care Works (CCW), and for Pennsylvania’s Quality Rating Improvement System, Keystone STARS. This bureau also oversees the prekindergarten investments for PA Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program. The bureau also supports alignment with the K-12 system for child and family transition.