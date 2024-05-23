Pennsylvania State Centers

The Bureau of State-Operated Facilities provides oversight and directs the policy, program planning, and management of the State Centers. Each state center is inspected by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DHS), is licensed by the DHS, and operates under regulations from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Mission Statement
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for Pennsylvania's individuals and families. We promote opportunities for independence through services and supports while demonstrating accountability for taxpayer resources.
Vision Statement
Continue refining a system of quality services and supports delivered in respectful, inclusive environments, to foster competent, evidence-based practice, and to extend our reach to all Pennsylvanians with the intellectual disabilities who need our services.
Guiding Principles
The State Centers system places a high value upon the self-determined principles of everyday lives which promote that people and their families want to have an everyday life that is typical of the general population:
- Accountability in government and agencies that provide supports in order to assure that people will do what they are supposed to do and assure needed services.
- Choice in all aspects of life including the services they receive, who provides the services, where to live and with whom, and where to work and recreate.
- Control over their life including relationships, supports, and planning the services they receive.
- Collaboration between ODP and other program offices within DHS and other departments to assure collaborative service planning.
- Contribution to the community as full citizens and not being segregated, to vote, work for pay, volunteering, belonging to a religious community, participating in leisure activities, and the dignity to being recognized for their abilities and gifts.
- Freedom to have the life they want and to negotiate risk to exercise the freedoms of choice.
- Individuality to be known and respected for their unique self.
- Mentorship from people and families to help other people by providing information and working with them until they can do things on their own.
- Quality of life as determined by the individual to live the life that they want.
- Relationships with family and neighbors and having friends they choose.
- Safety in their home, in their neighborhood, at work, as well as all other aspects of their lives which ensure health and safety without being restrictive or overprotective
- Stability to feel secure that all changes in their lives are made only with their input and permission. — "Nothing about me without me."
- Success measured as freedom from poverty with the chance to be successful in the life they choose.
State Centers Staff Development
Kevin Dressler
Bureau Director
Phone: 717-425-5686
Email: kedressler@pa.gov