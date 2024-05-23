Pennsylvania State Centers

The Bureau of State-Operated Facilities provides oversight and directs the policy, program planning, and management of the State Centers. Each state center is inspected by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DHS), is licensed by the DHS, and operates under regulations from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).



Mission Statement

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for Pennsylvania's individuals and families. We promote opportunities for independence through services and supports while demonstrating accountability for taxpayer resources.

Vision Statement



Continue refining a system of quality services and supports delivered in respectful, inclusive environments, to foster competent, evidence-based practice, and to extend our reach to all Pennsylvanians with the intellectual disabilities who need our services.

Guiding Principles

The State Centers system places a high value upon the self-determined principles of everyday lives which promote that people and their families want to have an everyday life that is typical of the general population: